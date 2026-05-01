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The Business Research Company's The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market is Projected to Expand at a 11.7% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $58.07 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The animal-based protein supplements market has been experiencing remarkable growth, driven by evolving consumer health trends and expanding fitness cultures. This sector is rapidly gaining traction as more individuals seek effective ways to meet their protein needs and support muscle health. Below is an in-depth examination of the market’s size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Prospects of the Animal-Based Protein Supplements Market

The animal-based protein supplements market has shown significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $33.56 billion in 2025 to $37.35 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This historic growth has been fueled by a surge in bodybuilding and fitness activities, heightened awareness of protein deficiencies, greater intake of dairy-based supplements, the broadening retail nutrition sector, and the rising prominence of the sports nutrition industry. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $58.07 billion by 2030, maintaining an impressive CAGR of 11.7%. Factors driving this future growth include an increasing demand for premium, complete proteins, the needs of an aging population requiring protein supplementation, expanded online sales channels, innovations in hydrolyzed and fast-absorbing proteins, and a growing interest from functional food manufacturers. Emerging trends such as the popularity of ready-to-drink protein products, the integration of animal proteins in functional foods, and a focus on premium, clean-label offerings are also shaping the market’s trajectory.

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Understanding Animal-Based Protein Supplements and Their Benefits

Animal-based protein supplements are dietary products designed to help individuals meet their daily protein requirements and promote muscle synthesis and lean muscle growth. These supplements are derived from animal sources such as eggs, milk, and collagen. Known for being complete proteins, they contain all essential amino acids needed by the body. Additionally, animal-based proteins generally have a neutral taste and blend well into various products, making them a preferred choice among consumers seeking high-quality protein options.

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Animal-Based Protein Supplements Market

A major contributor to the expansion of this market is the rapid growth in the nutraceuticals and dietary supplements sector. This growth stems from an increasing consumer focus on health, wellness, and preventive nutrition. People are more motivated than ever to maintain their health proactively and minimize future medical risks through daily nutritional support. Animal-based protein supplements support these goals by providing complete, easily absorbed proteins that promote muscle health and aid recovery. For instance, in September 2025, data from The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that about one in three Australians (33.6%) reported using dietary supplements in 2023, underscoring the expanding consumer base. This upward trend in the broader nutraceuticals market directly benefits the animal-based protein supplements sector, driving its anticipated growth through the forecast period.

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Regional Leaders and Growth Hotspots in the Animal-Based Protein Supplements Market

In terms of regional performance, North America led the animal-based protein supplements market in 2025, holding the largest market share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the coming years. This report includes detailed insights across key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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