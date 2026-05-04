Heller Fundraising Group Announces Kate Jaeger-Thomas as CEO and Peter Heller’s Transition to Strategic Advisory Role

Heller Fundraising Group

“Kate is the right person for this moment,” Heller said. “She understands what our clients are carrying—the pressure, the expectations, the responsibility to get it right."” — Peter Heller

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heller Fundraising Group, a nationally trusted consulting firm helps nonprofit leaders navigate transformational fundraising efforts, today announced the appointment of Kate Jaeger-Thomas as the firm’s first Chief Executive Officer. Jaeger-Thomas, who previously served as Consulting Services Director, has played a central role in leading client engagements and strengthening the firm’s consulting practice. Founder Peter Heller will remain actively engaged with the firm’s leadership team and clients, and will continue to provide strategic advice.This leadership evolution reflects a natural next step for the founder-led firm, which has an established reputation built on trust, results, and deep partnership with clients.“Kate is the right person for this moment,” Heller said. “She understands what our clients are carrying—the pressure, the expectations, the responsibility to get it right. As CEO, she will lead with clarity and care. For me, this shift creates space to spend more time on other interests while remaining closely involved with the firm as a strategic partner to Kate and to our clients—ensuring that the values and perspective that built the Heller Fundraising Group continue to shape how we serve nonprofits.”Since Jaeger-Thomas joined in 2023, the Heller Fundraising Group has strengthened its ability to support organizations in an increasingly complex fundraising environment. More recently, the firm has expanded its team of experienced fundraising strategists, increasing its capacity to work side-by-side with clients through feasibility studies capital campaigns , and long-term development planning.Appointing Jaeger-Thomas as CEO formalizes her already dynamic role in aligning teams, strengthening delivery, and helping clients translate their ambitions into achievable, well-supported fundraising goals.“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by Peter and our clients, and I approach this responsibility with humility and a commitment to carrying forward the Heller Group’s transformative approach to fundraising,” Jaeger-Thomas said. “Our work is about more than reaching a dollar goal; it’s about partnering with nonprofit leaders to strengthen the communities they serve through dreaming bigger than they ever thought possible. I look forward to working with Peter and our outstanding team as we grow our national presence in campaign consulting.”Clients describe the leadership evolution as both reassuring and energizing.“Peter brings a level of vision and experience that is rare,” said Megan Harlan, Head of School for Fountain Valley School. “What makes this structure so effective is how that insight is paired with Kate’s leadership. She is thoughtful, practical, and deeply invested in the people doing the work. The combination gives us real confidence—not just in our campaign, but in our long-term fundraising capacity.”As part of this leadership transition, the Heller Fundraising Group is also promoting Senior Consultant Megan Hodges into the role of Consulting Services Director. This internal advancement reflects the firm’s commitment to developing its people and ensuring that every client engagement is supported with consistency, responsiveness, and care. Hodges will work closely with consultants and leadership to strengthen communication, delivery standards, and the overall client experience—further reinforcing Heller’s partnership-driven approach.About Heller Fundraising GroupFounded in 2004, Heller Fundraising Group is a team of experienced fundraising strategists who partner with nonprofits to plan and execute transformational campaigns. The firm has guided more than 130 organizations through feasibility studies, capital campaigns, and strategic development planning—helping clients raise more money from more donors, strengthen internal capacity, and inspire their communities to achieve more than they imagined.For more information, visit hellerfundraisinggroup.com

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