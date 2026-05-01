Mexico Emerges as Key Innovation Hub as Mintel Consumer Vision Announces Massive Expansion Plan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintel Consumer Vision (MCV), a subsidiary of the renowned UK-based Mintel Group, entered the Mexican market in February 2026 and announced its ambitious expansion plans in Mexico. The company aims to strengthen consumer goods innovation and create millions of job opportunities nationwide.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in London, UK, Mintel is one of the world's leading market intelligence and consumer research institutions. The company has offices in 14 countries and operates in over 50 markets. With its Global New Products Database (GNPD), Mintel tracks a large volume of new product launches every month, establishing itself as a key benchmark in the industry.

As a subsidiary focused on online consumer reviews of consumer goods, MCV is committed to providing precise market trend analysis through user feedback, helping brands enhance their product competitiveness.

Global Strategic Partnerships

MCV has established long-term partnerships with multiple internationally renowned brands, providing them with product optimization and promotional support in key markets.

Why Mexico?

According to the company, Mexico offers the following strategic advantages:

·Strong economic growth potential with clear trends in consumption upgrades

·Strategic geographic location as a key hub connecting North America and Latin America

·Abundant labor resources

·Supportive government policies toward foreign investment

Employment and Social Development

MCV has announced a large-scale development plan, including:

·Creating over 5 million jobs within the next three years

·Establishing more than 1,000 offices in cities across the country

·Promoting social support programs for vulnerable groups

In addition, the company plans to participate in various social welfare initiatives, such as:

·Assisting low-income families, orphans, and people with disabilities

·Promoting educational support and knowledge dissemination

·Providing medical assistance services

·Participating in transportation and public infrastructure development

Digital Work Model

MCV's operating model is based on an online platform, where employees participate by completing product evaluation tasks, including rating product appearance, price, and overall satisfaction.For each completed task, the partner company pays a service fee, of which 70% to 80% is distributed as compensation to the employees who completed the task, creating a flexible and sustainable income model.

Long-Term Commitment

The company stated that it has signed a ten-year cooperation agreement in Mexico, committed to driving economic development and social inclusion.

In a statement, the company said:

"We believe that a company's growth should not only be reflected in commercial success but also in its responsibility to drive social progress. Our goal is to actively contribute to the development of Mexican society."

Website: https://www.mintel.com



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