Carlos Alex Rozwadowski's Century 21 Premier Real Estate Earns the Prestigious Double Centurion Award

Carlos Alex Rozwadowski

COLUMBUS, GA - Century 21 Premier Real Estate has been recognized with the Double Centurion® Office Award, one of the highest honors.

GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of approximately 14,000 Century 21 offices spanning 86 countries and territories, only 95 offices worldwide achieved this elite distinction, placing Century 21 Premier in the top one-half of one percent of all Century 21 offices globally.The Double Centurion Office Award recognizes offices that demonstrate exceptional production, consistency, and excellence in client service throughout the calendar year. It is awarded annually based on rigorous performance thresholds in adjusted gross commission and closed transactions."This award belongs to our agents, our staff, and the clients who trust us with the most important transactions of their lives," said Carlos Alex Rozwadowski , owner of Century 21 Premier Real Estate. "Being one of only 95 offices in the world to earn this recognition is humbling. It reflects what we've been building since 2003 - a brokerage where relentless service and results aren't slogans, they're the standard."Carlos Alex Rozwadowski’s story is a story of success, but also inspirational; he should not be standing here today.Not just because of what happened to his heart - but because of what tried to break his spirit. In 2022, Carlos Alex Rozwadowski faced the kind of twin storms that destroy most people. One was physical: a serious cardiac health scare that forced him to look his own mortality in the eye. The other was a legal ordeal - allegations that cut to the core of his reputation. A grand jury reviewed the case and returned a full no-bill, clearing his name completely.But here’s what makes him different: He never stopped.While the world would have understood if he had retreated, hidden, or folded - Rozwadowski did the opposite. He showed up. For his clients. For his team. For his community . Even on the days when everything he believed about himself was being tested, he answered the phone. He closed the deals. He kept his word.“There were days that tested everything I believed about myself,” Rozwadowski says. “But I knew who I was. I knew my record. And I knew the truth would stand.”When you survive the worst, you see everything differently.“When you come through something like that, you stop wasting time,” he says. “Every deal, every client, every day - it means something different.”Now, as the Columbus market evolves in 2026, Rozwadowski is using that hard-won wisdom to challenge outdated assumptions. He’s telling buyers to stop dismissing new construction out of fear. He’s pushing them to compare side by side - builder incentives, energy efficiency, repair risk, and the real cost of ownership. His message is direct: “A smart purchase is not just about getting under contract. It is about knowing what you are taking on after the keys are in your hand.”Today, Carlos Alex Rozwadowski is not just back. He’s stronger than ever. He has expanded his team , deepened his involvement in the community, and become a leading voice on Columbus’s housing market. The Double CenturionOffice Award is another proof of that.His company, Century 21 Premier Real Estate, founded in 2003, serves the greater Columbus, GA, and Auburn, Alabama regions with approximately 90 agents and closes roughly 65 transactions per month. The brokerage has consistently ranked among the top Century 21 offices in Georgia.

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