Bitcoin Core Contributor Ján Sáreník Joins Frozen Security Advisory Board

Ján Sáreník Bitcoin

Frozen Security forms advisory board with appointment of Bitcoin protocol engineer and enterprise systems architect

Bitcoin was designed so that individuals can hold their own keys without trusting institutions,” — Ján Sáreník

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen Security, a Bitcoin self-custody company developing physically governed custody, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board with the appointment of Ján Sáreník, a contributor to Bitcoin Core and enterprise systems architect with over a decade of leadership in security-critical infrastructure.

Sáreník is one of fewer than 400 engineers who have contributed to Bitcoin Core — the reference implementation that defines how the Bitcoin protocol operates. His career includes engineering leadership at Red Hat and Tk Open Systems, where he led the design of embedded platforms for mission-critical environments.

Frozen Security is building a custody system in which the private key never exists as stored digital data. The system pairs a titanium plate — encoding a standard seed phrase as a physical pattern — with a stateless signing terminal that reads the plate, derives the private key in memory, signs a transaction, and discards all key material immediately. The architecture is protected by a published US patent application.

"Every hardware wallet stores a digital key on a chip. That key can be extracted — in some documented cases, in under 15 minutes with common equipment," said Neevai Esinli, founder of Frozen Security. "We designed a system where the key does not exist digitally between signings. Ján has spent years working at the deepest levels of Bitcoin's protocol and the systems that secure it. That is exactly the expertise this product demands."

"Bitcoin was designed so that individuals can hold their own keys without trusting institutions," said Ján Sáreník. "Most custody tools still require trusting a chip, a vendor, or a firmware update. Frozen removes that. The seed is physical. The signing is transient. That is closer to what Bitcoin was built for."

In his advisory role, Sáreník will guide the systems architecture of the signing terminal and oversee critical engineering decisions as Frozen Security moves from patent to production.

The formation of the Advisory Board signals the company's transition into production engineering. Frozen Security is currently accepting pre-orders at frozensecurity.com.

About Frozen Security

Frozen Security builds physically governed custody for Bitcoin. The company eliminates the stored digital key — the vulnerability shared by all hardware wallets — by encoding the seed phrase as a physical pattern on a titanium plate and deriving the private key only at the moment of signing. No digital key exists at rest. The plate is readable without any device and compatible with standard Bitcoin wallet software. No firmware updates. No vendor dependency.

Founded by Neevai Esinli, a former Unit 8200 engineer and two-time startup founder (BitDam, acquired by Datto; Spendl, acquired by Wallet.app). Based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Ján Sáreník

Ján Sáreník is a Bitcoin Core contributor and enterprise systems architect based in Slovakia. His career spans engineering leadership at Red Hat and Tk Open Systems, with deep expertise in designing secure, minimal platforms for high-stakes environments. He is an active contributor to Bitcoin's open-source ecosystem.

GitHub: github.com/jsarenik

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