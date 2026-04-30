Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,582 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijan: ICRC president meets Azerbaijan minister of foreign affairs to advance humanitarian dialogue

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

For more information, please contact:

Press Office, ICRC Geneva, +41 22 730 34 43, press@icrc.org 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Azerbaijan: ICRC president meets Azerbaijan minister of foreign affairs to advance humanitarian dialogue

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.