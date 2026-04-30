Azerbaijan: ICRC president meets Azerbaijan minister of foreign affairs to advance humanitarian dialogue

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

For more information, please contact:

Press Office, ICRC Geneva, +41 22 730 34 43, press@icrc.org