Insurvoice.ai Opens Early Adopter Program to Help Insurance Agencies Stop Losing Revenue to After-Hours Missed Calls

Insurvoice.ai is an AI-powered voice assistant built exclusively for independent insurance agencies

Insurvoice.ai invites independent US insurance agents to become founding users and stop losing 74% of their calls outside business hours.

Insurvoice.ai gives even a two-agent office the call coverage of a much larger firm — without the overhead.” — Alex, Co-Founder, Insurvoice.ai

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent insurance agencies across the United States lose an estimated $120,000 per year to a problem most owners never see on a balance sheet: unanswered calls. Industry research shows that small P&C agencies miss up to 74% of inbound calls, and that 85% of callers who do not reach an agent on the first attempt never call back — moving instead to whichever competitor picked up. Insurvoice.ai is an AI-powered voice assistant built exclusively for independent insurance agencies. The platform handles both inbound and outbound calls around the clock — qualifying new leads, processing FNOL intake, answering routine policyholder questions, and running proactive outbound campaigns for policy renewals and prolongations. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without additional headcount.Nearly half of all insurance inquiries — 47% — arrive outside standard business hours, during evenings and weekends when agency staff are unavailable. Insurvoice.ai ensures every one of those calls is answered within seconds, with a voice agent trained on insurance-specific knowledge.The company is now inviting independent insurance agencies across the United States to join its Early Adopter Program . Founding users will receive priority onboarding, direct access to the product team, and the opportunity to shape the platform's development based on their agency's real-world needs."Insurance agents are excellent at building client relationships. What they should not have to do is compete with their own voicemail. Insurvoice.ai gives even a two-agent office the call coverage of a much larger firm — without the overhead." — Alex, Co-Founder, Insurvoice.aiEarly adopter agencies can book a demo and apply for founding access at insurvoice.ai.About Insurvoice.aiInsurvoice.ai is an AI voice platform purpose-built for independent insurance agencies. Founded by an international team with background in legal, the company develops AI-powered voice agents that handle inbound and outbound agency calls 24/7 — from lead qualification and FNOL intake to renewal outreach — enabling agencies to capture every revenue opportunity regardless of the hour. Insurvoice.ai is incorporated in Delaware and serves independent insurance agencies across the United States.

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