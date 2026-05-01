Yumi.Inc Announces Progress Toward U.S. IPO and SEC Registration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the deepening integration of the digital economy and community commerce, Yumi.Inc (hereinafter referred to as "Yumi" or "the Company") is reaching a significant milestone in its development history. Yumi.Inc recently announced that its U.S. listing entity has entered the audit phase and will seize the opportune moment to formally submit offering documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks a substantial step forward for Yumi.Inc in its journey toward international capital markets.

Led by a Core Team: Dr. Yang Chongyi and Chen Jinhong Drive the Listing Process

The listing process for Yumi.Inc is being jointly led by Dr. Yang Chongyi, Chief Economist of GTJ Americas, Greater China Regional Representative, and Chief Capital Advisor of Yumi Group, along with Chen Jinhong, Chief Capital Advisor at GTJ Americas and Finance Ph.D. of Yumi Group. Leveraging their extensive experience in cross-border capital operations, these two senior experts will tailor a complete capital pathway for Yumi.Inc, spanning from audit and filing to listing and transfer to a senior exchange.

Dr. Yang Chongyi stated, "Yumi.Inc's online-merge-offline (OMO) ecosystem of 'community services plus digital commerce' demonstrates strong growth potential and significant competitive moats, fully aligning with international capital markets' core expectations for new economy enterprises. Currently, the audit of the U.S. entity is fully underway, and the team is driving financial compliance and information disclosure to the highest standards, ensuring a robust and efficient listing process."

Clear Capital Pathway: From OTC Listing to a Global Select Market

According to the plan, Yumi.Inc will use US Yumi.Inc Inc. as its listing entity, targeting a Nasdaq listing. The company has formulated a clear capital roadmap:

Audit Phase: The audit of the U.S. entity is currently in progress, laying the compliance foundation for the SEC filing.

Filing Phase: Plans to publicly submit a registration statement to the SEC in the near future.

Listing & Trading: Following the filing, the company plans to first list on the Nasdaq OTC market and strive to transfer to the Nasdaq Global Select Market within one year.

Long-term Plan: Also plans to explore a dual listing on the Hong Kong Main Board in the future.

Based on forecasts from GTJ Americas, given Yumi Group's robust operational data and replicable business model, the company's post-IPO valuation holds significant growth potential. Driven by the dual engines of capital and industry, Yumi is expected to grow into a leading company with a market capitalization in the tens of billions, becoming a flagship player in its sector.

Core Business Foundation: Deep Community Cultivation Builds a Highly Sticky Consumer Ecosystem

The reason Yumi.Inc has earned high recognition from professional financial institutions lies fundamentally in its solid industrial foundation and clear business logic.

The company innovatively upgrades convenience stores into "community service hubs" with the "Yumi Station" as its core vehicle, integrating diverse services such as fresh produce and daily necessities, parcel pickup, household service booking, and flexible employment. Data shows:

By the end of 2025, Yumi Station had 103 stores in operation or under preparation nationwide, covering 22 provinces and 300 districts/counties.

The online "Pingchuan Cloud Store" platform has accumulated over 2 million consumption members.

Average daily foot traffic per store is three times that of traditional convenience stores, with a member repurchase rate consistently above 75%.

The Group's total sales turnover for 2025 exceeded RMB 300 million.

This closed-loop model of "curated supply chain + omnichannel network + digital operations" provides Yumi.Inc with sustained and predictable growth momentum.

Looking Ahead: Creating a Benchmark of Capital Value in Emerging Consumption

With the advancement of the U.S. company's audit and SEC filing process, Yumi.Inc is rapidly transforming from a deeply community-oriented industrial enterprise into a public company in the "Digital Commerce and Emerging Consumer Platform" space. Guided by the professional capital expertise of Dr. Yang Chongyi, Dr. Chen Jinhong, and their team, Yumi.Inc is poised to become another representative enterprise in China's community-focused new retail sector to successfully access international capital markets.

A representative of Yumi.Inc commented, "Listing is not the finish line but a new starting point. We will continue to root ourselves in communities, serve residents, leverage capital to accelerate the strategic rollout of 'Thousands of Cities, Ten Thousand Stores,' and allow more consumers and partners to share in the value of the Company's growth."

About Yumi.Inc

Yumi.Inc is an emerging consumer enterprise focusing on "community services + digital commerce." Through a three-dimensional network integrating online malls, offline stores, and affiliated merchants, Yumi.Inc is committed to building China's leading community lifestyle service platform.



For more information, visit: www.youmiyd.com

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