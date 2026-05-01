W. Gail Custode, MSML, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances Public Service Through Strategic Leadership

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broward County Regulated Enforcement Administrator Leads Consumer and Environmental Protection Efforts While Championing Mentorship, Inclusion, and Lifelong LearningW. Gail (Wanda Gail Morris) Custode, MSML, is a seasoned public servant and strategic problem solver with three decades of experience advancing consumer and environmental protection initiatives within the Broward County Government. As the Regulated Enforcement Administrator for the Public Works and Environmental Services Department, she facilitates enforcement actions across approximately 20 regulated programs, ensuring compliance, sustainability, and equitable outcomes for the communities she serves.Known for her results-driven leadership, Gail blends data-informed strategy with empathy and collaboration to navigate complex regulatory environments. Her balanced approach allows her to uphold standards while fostering fairness and trust. Often referred to as “The Hammer” due to her role in regulated enforcement, she remains intentional in applying authority thoughtfully—ensuring that not every challenge is treated the same, but rather approached with discernment and care.Beyond her operational leadership, Gail is deeply committed to mentorship and professional development. She serves as a Leadership Roundtable Mentor for Broward County’s Learning and Development Division, guiding emerging and established leaders through a year-long program focused on communication, growth, and inclusivity. As an Inclusion Initiator, she actively fosters a culture of respect and belonging, reinforcing the importance of diverse perspectives in building stronger, more effective organizations.A lifelong learner, Gail recently earned her Master of Science in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University and continues to expand her knowledge through certifications in Computer Science. Her commitment to continuous improvement reflects her belief that education is a powerful driver of both personal and organizational transformation.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Gail is a published contributor and active member of American Mensa, where she has served as Publisher and Circulation Director since 2000. Known for her optimism and integrity, she approaches every challenge with curiosity, compassion, and creativity—qualities that consistently shape her leadership and impact. As a new member of Toastmasters International, on a Visionary Leadership Pathway, Gail is already trailblazing as she represents her local Crossroads Club. She has won trophies in Story Slam and Table Topics competitions at the Area, Division, and District levels.Gail attributes her success to her parents, both of whom began their journeys as Marines. Their discipline, resilience, and unwavering work ethic instilled in her a deep sense of commitment, perseverance, and service principles that continue to guide her career.She also carries with her a defining piece of advice: never apologize for who you are. This mindset has empowered her to lead with authenticity and confidence, even in the face of gender and racial biases that remain challenges in her field. Rather than viewing these obstacles as limitations, Gail sees them as opportunities to break barriers, mentor others, and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable professional environment.Gail encourages young women entering any industry to recognize their strength and fully own it. She emphasizes the importance of positive self-talk, urging individuals to challenge limiting beliefs and ground their confidence in facts. She often recommends the book Likable Badass by Alison Fragale as a valuable resource for building confidence and influence.In both her professional and personal life, Gail values perseverance, balance, and maintaining a sense of humor. Her training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu keeps her humble and has reinforced her journey from resilience to transilience, even in physically and mentally demanding situations. Cool and calm under pressure, she has learned to use disorder, uncertainty, and chaos as fuel for improvement and leverage for personal and professional growth. Outside of work, she enjoys mud runs, Mammoth Marches, and spending time cooking and baking as a way to recharge. Above all, she cherishes time with her family and friends, striving to remain present and supportive while enjoying life with care and intention.Whether leading enforcement initiatives, mentoring future leaders, or strengthening systems that protect communities, W. Gail Custode stands as a model of purposeful leadership, integrity, and public service excellence.Learn More about W. Gail (Wanda Gail Morris) Custode:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/wgail-custodemsml Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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