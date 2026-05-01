Hydronos Corporation Expands Into Nevada as The Leak Authority Advances Cutting-Edge Detection Across the West

Leakcraft and The Leak Authority, powered by Hydronos Corporation, deliver advanced leak detection consulting, training, and field services across California and Nevada—combining cutting-edge technology with real-world expertise to find leaks others miss.

Hydronos is pushing leak detection forward—expanding into Nevada and raising the bar.” — John Stephenson

CARSON CITY, NV / DALY CITY, CA / SACRAMENTO, CA, NV, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydronos Corporation continues its rapid growth into 2026, marking a major milestone just four months into the year with the official expansion of The Leak Authority into Nevada. The company’s newest location in Carson City establishes a strategic foothold while maintaining its strong presence throughout California.

While expanding operations, The Leak Authority remains committed to delivering A+ service across California—specializing in the detection and resolution of complex water, gas, and sewer leaks that often go undetected by conventional methods.

This week alone highlights the company’s advanced capabilities. In San Francisco, The Leak Authority conducted a large-scale, multi-line gas inspection at the iconic Sutro Tower. The inspection incorporated a hybrid approach utilizing industry-standard tracer gas and acoustic detection methods, enhanced by next-generation laser methane analysis and drone-assisted diagnostics.

In a separate San Francisco project, the team performed a comprehensive rain intrusion assessment at a local school facility. Using thermal imaging both internally and via aerial drone systems, findings were verified through advanced fog testing—ensuring accurate identification of envelope failures and water pathways.

Both projects resulted in The Leak Authority’s signature deliverables: highly detailed, defensible reports designed to serve as authoritative documentation for future contractors, engineers, and facility managers. These reports are increasingly recognized as a benchmark standard in the field.

Meanwhile, Leakcraft continues to gain momentum. The upcoming launch of the Leakcraft Pro App—now nearing 100 active users ahead of its official release later this week—signals growing demand for structured, field-ready leak detection workflows.

Leakcraft has also seen strong early-year engagement through consulting services and hands-on training programs, including a recent on-site training day in Los Angeles for a large plumbing firm. Adding to its educational resources, Leakcraft has released a new publication, “The Learning Curve: Why Most Leak Detection Fails,” now available on Amazon.

As Hydronos Corporation continues to expand its footprint and technology stack, its mission remains clear: deliver precision diagnostics, reduce unnecessary destruction, and provide solutions that stand up to real-world scrutiny.

Hydronos Corporation Showcases Next-Generation Leak Detection Technology in Action Across California and Nevada

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