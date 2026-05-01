Lynn “LA” Adams King, Recognized by Influential Women, Drives Impact Through Storytelling and Live Entertainment

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Content Creator and Film/TV Producer Blends Media Innovation and Philanthropy to Inspire Audiences and Uplift CommunitiesAtlanta, Georgia — Lynn “LA” Adams King is an accomplished content creator, executive producer, and concert promoter whose dynamic career spans more than three decades across private investigations and live entertainment. As Executive Producer and Content Creator at DreamBIG Productions, she leads the development of television shows, feature films, and documentaries, transforming bold ideas into compelling, impactful content.Under LA’s leadership, DreamBIG Productions has become a creative hub for independent creators, fostering diverse storytelling that resonates with audiences across multiple platforms. Her work is defined by originality, vision, and a commitment to producing content that not only entertains but also inspires meaningful dialogue and connection.In addition to her achievements in media production, LA is deeply involved in live entertainment, creating memorable experiences that celebrate music, culture, and community. These events also serve a greater purpose—supporting her nonprofit organization, DreamBIG Angel Network, which funds initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering underserved communities. By integrating entertainment with philanthropy, LA has built a platform that blends creativity with social impact.LA’s influence extends beyond entertainment through her role as a Partner at Black Leaders Worldwide (BLW), where she collaborates with global leaders and organizations to advance economic and social growth within Black communities. She was recently honored by BLW as one of their 2026 Women To Watch. Her approach is rooted in her faith in God, a philosophy of self-belief, resilience, and compassion—values shaped by her earlier career as a Medical Examiner’s death investigator and a licensed private investigator. These experiences provided her with a unique perspective on life, leadership, and the importance of purpose-driven work.Despite her professional accomplishments, LA credits her success to the balance and joy she finds in her personal life. She values spending time with her grandchildren, sharing the experience of grandparenting with her husband Percy, caring for their beloved cat Kayla, and staying connected with family and close friends. These relationships keep her grounded and energized, fueling her passion for her work.LA encourages young women entering the entertainment industry to believe in themselves and remain persistent. Never give up! She emphasizes that challenges are part of the journey and that every “no” is simply a “not right now.” With determination and a willingness to keep moving forward, she believes success is always within reach.Through her work in media, live entertainment, and community advocacy, Lynn “LA” Adams King continues to create transformative experiences that inspire audiences, empower individuals, and leave a lasting legacy.Learn More about Lynn “LA” Adams King:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lynn-adamsking , or through her profile on DreamBIG Productions, https://dreambigproductions.tv/about/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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