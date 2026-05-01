All Dogs Unleashed Prepares Austin Dogs for Spring Outdoor Season as Trail Activity Peaks

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Austin dog training facility helps owners build reliable obedience before spring foot traffic returns to the Greenbelt, Barton Creek, and Hill Country parks.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March marks the beginning of Austin's peak outdoor season. Barton Creek Greenbelt usage surges as temperatures moderate, drawing hikers, mountain bikers, and off-leash dog owners to more than 14 miles of shared trail corridor. Pace Bend Park and Lakeway City Park fill with families and dogs through spring break and into April, while festival events throughout the city shift household routines in ways that affect dog behavior. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin , operating from its training facility at 3704 Mountain View Ave in Austin, works with dog owners throughout the region to establish obedience foundations before the demands of the outdoor season arrive.The facility's two-week Board and Train program uses controlled distraction exposure to build reliable responses to seven core commands, including off-leash recall, heel, place, sit/stay at distance, and boundary control. Dogs are trained around other dogs, varied movement, ambient noise, and changing outdoor settings, simulating the real conditions owners face on shared trails. The approach, developed by co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux through their background in PSA K9 and IPO sport-dog competition, teaches dogs to self-correct rather than depend on repeated prompting from the owner."Spring is when we see the clearest gap between dogs that have built outdoor obedience and dogs that have not," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed in Austin . "The Greenbelt gets crowded in March and April. Trail encounters with cyclists, other dogs, and wildlife happen fast. Dogs that have only practiced commands inside a house or a backyard often fail in those moments. The training has to match the environment where the dog will actually be used."Austin's spring season presents specific behavioral challenges beyond simple leash compliance. SXSW and spring break draw visitors and create irregular schedules that disrupt dogs accustomed to consistent daily routines. Temporary disruptions to feeding schedules, exercise patterns, and owner availability during busy periods are associated with elevated anxiety and reactive behavior in dogs. The Lake Travis corridor adds additional pressure, with Bee Cave Central Park and Lakeway Bark Park handling increased weekend attendance from March through May, and shared trail systems logging higher volume from equestrians, cyclists, and joggers than during winter months.The Board and Train program incorporates controlled exposure to other dogs, environmental distraction work, and daily training repetition across indoor and outdoor settings from the first week. Program enrollment includes a complimentary transport arrangement within the Austin service area for the start and end of the program, a transfer training session with the owner and family, and unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions at no additional charge. Owners completing the program receive a demonstration of off-leash reliability in a controlled distraction environment before the dog returns home.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin operates 20 locations across 14 states. The Lake Travis facility serves dog owners throughout western Austin, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Spicewood, and the surrounding Hill Country communities. Both founders have individually trained more than 4,000 dogs since launching the company in 2007, and the system has produced results for more than 12,000 dogs nationwide. The Austin location maintains a five-star Google rating with reviewers citing measurable improvements in recall, leash behavior, and outdoor reliability.About All Dogs Unleashed All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training in Austin provides dog training and behavior modification services through 20 locations across 14 states, focused on three core offerings: two-week Board and Train programs, private lessons, and behavior modification. Founded in 2007 in Carrollton, Texas, by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company specializes in a structured Board and Train methodology that teaches dogs to self-correct unwanted behaviors and respond reliably to obedience commands in real-world environments. The Lake Travis facility at 3704 Mountain View Ave serves Austin's western corridor, including Lakeway, Bee Cave, and Spicewood. For more information, call (512) 253-8819, email austin@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734Phone: (512) 253-8819Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

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