Influential Women Profiles: Susan Myers-Sutton, Founder and President of The EMBER Project

SALEM, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Teen and Early Mothers Through Education, Mentorship, and Financial Literacy to Break Cycles of Poverty and Build Pathways to IndependenceSalem, Ohio — Susan Myers-Sutton is the Founder and President of The EMBER Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering teen and early mothers through education, mentorship, and financial literacy. Since its launch in December 2024, the organization has quickly gained momentum under Susan’s leadership, providing structured, evidence-based support to young women seeking to build stable, independent futures.The EMBER Project was founded with a clear mission: to break cycles of generational poverty by equipping young mothers with the tools, resources, and guidance needed to pursue education, develop careers, and achieve long-term self-sufficiency. Through its innovative four-phase mentorship model, the organization focuses on academic achievement, career readiness, and financial empowerment. Today, The EMBER Project serves participants across the Mahoning Valley, helping them navigate challenges while building confidence and opportunity.In addition to leading the nonprofit, Susan serves as a Regional Partnership Manager with Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health, where she brings more than five years of experience in community outreach, program development, and relationship-building. She manages The EMBER Project’s daily operations alongside her full-time role, overseeing program intake, volunteer coordination, grant writing, fundraising, sponsorship outreach, podcast production, and strategic partnerships. Her background in healthcare outreach and nonprofit management provides a strong foundation for her results-driven, community-focused approach.Susan’s work is deeply personal. As a former teen mother, she understands firsthand the barriers young women often face. She attributes her success to both her passion for the field and the resilience shaped by her early life experiences. While maintaining a full-time career, she remains committed to helping others overcome similar challenges by providing the support and opportunities she once needed.Susan shares that one of the most valuable lessons she has learned is that greatness is achievable through persistence and goal-setting. By maintaining a forward-focused mindset and setting clear objectives, she believes individuals can create meaningful change in their lives and communities.Susan encourages young women entering the field to recognize their power and potential. She emphasizes the importance of mentorship, perseverance, and education, noting that returning to school and pursuing professional growth is always possible—even after early motherhood. With the right support system and determination, she believes women can overcome obstacles and create lasting impact.Balancing a full-time career, nonprofit leadership, and family life remains Susan’s greatest challenge and motivation. In 2025, she received the Gem of the Valley Award and launched The EMBER Project; more recently, she was honored as an Athena Award finalist. This period of growth also saw the rollout of two new initiatives—The Childcare Fuel Fund and the EMBER Family Pathways Workshop series—all reinforcing her commitment to expanding the organization’s reach.At the heart of Susan Myers-Sutton’s work is a simple but powerful goal: to make a meaningful difference. Through The EMBER Project, she continues to uplift, empower, and inspire young mothers—helping them build stronger futures for themselves and their children.Learn More about Susan Myers-Sutton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-myers-sutton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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