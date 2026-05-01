Leading the US in Regenerative Medicine: Dr Gregory Laurence

Regenerative Medicine National Change Led by Gregory Laurence MD

Our responsibility is not to sell intervention,” Dr. Laurence has stated. “It is to govern it. Establish baseline. Deploy technology with restraint. Measure response. Refine deliberately.” — Gregory Laurence MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Financial Policy Council (FPC) today applauds the Tennessee General Assembly for the unanimous passage of HB 2246, landmark legislation that establishes a comprehensive, ethical framework for regenerative and stem cell therapies while protecting patients and empowering responsible physician innovation.Anticipating Governor Bill Lee’s signature, the bill takes effect July 1, 2026. It builds upon similar efforts in Utah, Alabama, and Florida. The law authorizes physicians to offer regenerative therapies within their scope of practice, requires ethical sourcing from FDA-registered or accredited facilities, prohibits fetal or embryo-derived cells, and provides clear carve-outs for autologous therapies. It also mandates informed consent, transparent advertising disclosures, and encourages participation in outcomes registries.This forward-leaning framework positions Tennessee, particularly the Memphis metro region, as an emerging national leader in responsible, patient-centered regenerative medicine Physician-Led Governance as the Gold StandardLong before this legislation, Gregory Laurence, MD, founder of sYlf™ Regenerative Medicine in Germantown, embodied the disciplined approach the new law seeks to protect and encourage. For nearly a decade, Dr. Laurence has advocated for patients’ rights to safe, innovative regenerative options. In 2017 he made a formal commitment to autologous cellular medicine, investing in FDA-compliant equipment and building structured protocols grounded in physician-led assessment, transparent risk discussion, restrained deployment, longitudinal measurement, and continuous refinement.“Our responsibility is not to sell intervention,” Dr. Laurence has stated. “It is to govern it. Establish baseline. Deploy technology with restraint. Measure response. Refine deliberately.”Through ongoing physician education and a commitment to public understanding, the practice emphasizes both the profound possibilities of regenerative therapies and the importance of transparency.Protecting Patients as Informed ConsumersAs access expands under the new law, true informed consent remains essential to protect patients as consumers. Every individual deserves clear understanding of the exact technology used, whether it is autologous or donor-derived, along with realistic risks, potential benefits, evidence level, and available alternatives, including foundational lifestyle approaches.To advance this transparency, sYlf™ Regenerative Medicine has developed sYlfTracker™ , a completely private, patient-controlled tool. It allows individuals to document precisely what technology was delivered and track their personal outcomes at 30 days and 12-months, including satisfaction considering cost and recovery.Collaboration Advancing Patient OutcomesIn Memphis, sYlf™ Regenerative Medicine collaborates with Dr. David Buechner, a board-certified interventional neuroradiologist with over 30 years of experience, for precise image-guided administration of regenerative technologies. This physician partnership demonstrates the power of interdisciplinary cooperation in delivering optimal outcomes, especially for complex neurological and functional challenges.A New Era for TennesseeWith HB 2246 poised for signature, Tennessee is positioned to become a beacon for responsible regenerative medicine. The Memphis region, anchored by leading practices such as sYlf™ Regenerative Medicine, Campbell’s Orthopaedics, and Semmes-Murphey Clinic, stands ready to serve as a national and international model. Its strategic location beside FedEx’s global hub further positions Memphis as a potential center for worldwide accessible regenerative technology.The Financial Policy Council stands ready to support ongoing policy conversations that advance patient access while maintaining the highest standards of safety and ethics. We look forward to Tennessee’s continued leadership under Governor Lee’s administration.About sYlf™ Regenerative MedicinesYlf™ Regenerative Medicine is a physician-led specialty practice in Germantown, Tennessee, innovating in autologous cellular technology. The SuperDock™ protocol produces sYlf™MUSEmax™ technology to achieve clinical outcomes even in complex cases. For more information, visit sylf.com.About the Financial Policy CouncilThe Financial Policy Council (FPC) is a New York-based 501(c)(3) organization focused on bridging finance, public policy, and sectors shaping long-term economic and societal outcomes. https://financialpolicycouncil.org Media Contact:JonPaul Castorenajonpaul@sylf.comMartin Johns, MDPresident, Financial Policy Council LLC+1 802-318-8760

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