FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape Named the Most Wishlisted Airbnb in Maryland

FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape at Inner Harbor Marina in Baltimore, MD, named the most wishlisted Airbnb in Maryland by Airbnb. Photo courtesy of FLOHOM. Inside FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape, the Inner Harbor Marina floating suite named the most wishlisted Airbnb in Maryland by Airbnb. Photo courtesy of FLOHOM. The bedroom inside FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape, the Inner Harbor Marina floating suite named Maryland's most wishlisted Airbnb by Airbnb. Photo courtesy of FLOHOM.

Baltimore's Inner Harbor floating suite is now Maryland's most-saved Airbnb, proving urban waterfronts are the next frontier for unique stays.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape, the luxury houseboat at Inner Harbor Marina in Baltimore, has been named the most wishlisted Airbnb in the state of Maryland by Airbnb. The recognition was announced as part of Airbnb's most-wishlisted listings across the U.S., a list compiled from the listings guests save most often while planning future stays. Bay Escape was the first houseboat launched by FLOHOM, the experiential hospitality brand pioneering floating accommodations as a new category of waterfront real estate and lodging.

The distinction lands in a city that, until recently, was rarely included in conversations about destination travel. When FLOHOM opened its first floating suite at Inner Harbor Marina in July 2023, the prevailing view was that Baltimore wasn't ready for a unique-stay concept and that guests wouldn't book a floating suite in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Wishlist data, which reflects guests planning, saving, and returning to specific listings, tells a different story.

"What we've built in Baltimore is the proof point for what we want to do in every market we enter," said Brian Meyer, Co-Founder and President of FLOHOM. "People told us houseboats wouldn't work in a city. We knew Baltimore had one of the most underrated waterfronts in the country, and we knew the right hospitality experience could open it up to more people. The brand and the following we've built here is the model for everything ahead of us. Place FLOHOMs in premier waterfront destinations. Open up access for people from all walks of life to enjoy the tranquility of on-water living. Tell the story of those waterfront communities visually, one stay at a time."

FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape opened in July 2023 as the first floating suite in the FLOHOM portfolio. Located at Inner Harbor Marina in Baltimore, the property set the design standard and guest experience baseline for every FLOHOM that followed. The recognition signals broader momentum for floating accommodations in urban waterfront settings, a category that has historically been concentrated in remote or rural destinations.

"Wishlists are guests choosing to come back, planning ahead, dreaming about their next stay," Meyer added. "That kind of connection is exactly what we set out to build from day one. We're proud of this recognition. We're not surprised by it. Maryland was first. It won't be the only one."

FLOHOM operates luxury houseboats across Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, and New Jersey, with FLOHOM 16 at Liberty Landing Marina in Jersey City, NJ as the most recent launch. The company is targeting category recognition in every state where it operates and continues to develop new properties and markets, with the long-term goal of establishing floating real estate as a recognized class of waterfront hospitality nationwide.

About FLOHOM

FLOHOM is a premium experiential hospitality brand pioneering floating accommodations as a new category of waterfront real estate and lodging. With properties across Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, and New Jersey, FLOHOM offers travelers a modern way to experience the water through thoughtfully designed floating suites in iconic harbor and coastal destinations. Founded on the belief that water connects us, FLOHOM is building the next real estate class on the water. Learn more at flohom.com.

Reference Links

FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape on Airbnb: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/877588507707684565

Airbnb's Most Wishlisted Listings Across the U.S.: https://news.airbnb.com/unveiling-the-most-wishlisted-listings-across-the-us

FLOHOM 1 | Bay Escape Virtual Video Tour

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