House Call Dentists Reinforces Commitment to Expanding Access for Special Needs Patients at National Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blende Dental Group : Home of the House Call Dentists, a leader in delivering dental care to patients in nontraditional settings, recently attended the annual conference hosted by the Special Care Dentistry Association (SCDA), reaffirming its long-standing commitment to improving access to dental care for individuals with special needs.The SCDA conference brings together a national network of dentists, physicians, educators, and GPR students dedicated to serving patients who are often unable to receive care in traditional dental offices. These include individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities, complex medical conditions, and those requiring hospital-based or specialized care.“For decades, this community has been working to address one of the most persistent gaps in healthcare: access to dental care for patients with special needs,” said Carla Caramat, CEO. “It is meaningful to work alongside colleagues who share a commitment to expanding care for individuals who are too often overlooked.”House Call Dentists has supported the SCDA for many years, reflecting a broader mission to remove barriers to dental care. The organization delivers services directly in patients’ homes, residential communities, and hospital settings, ensuring that care is accessible to individuals who may face mobility, medical, or logistical challenges — through mobile and in-home dental care services.Despite growing awareness, access to dental care remains a significant challenge for millions of Americans with disabilities and complex health needs. Many patients go without routine dental treatment due to a lack of trained providers and the limitations of traditional care settings.“The need for this type of care continues to grow,” added Caramat. “Conferences like SCDA are critical for advancing education, collaboration, and innovation in how we serve these populations.”Through its multidisciplinary team and mobile care model, House Call Dentists continues to play a role in shaping the future of special care dentistry , working alongside peers across the country to improve outcomes and expand access.About Blende Dental Group: Home of the House Call DentistsHouse Call Dentists is part of the Blende Dental Group and specializes in delivering comprehensive dental care to patients who are unable to access traditional dental settings. Services are provided in the home, residential care facilities, and hospitals, with a focus on patients with special needs, complex medical conditions, and mobility limitations. The organization’s multidisciplinary team includes dentists, specialists, and physician anesthesiologists, enabling a full continuum of care from preventative treatment to complex procedures. Learn more at housecalldentists.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.