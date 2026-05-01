DPA and Nathalie Dubois are celebrating the Cannes Film Festival with the DPA Cannes gift suite 2026

JW Marriott will host the DPA Cannes gift suite in 2022 Masqly with masks for legs and arms GLOW25

The JW Marriott Cannes will welcome again the most glamorous and sought-after location at the Cannes film festival 2026: The DPA Cannes gift suite 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPA (owner of giftingsuite.com) and Nathalie Dubois have been present at the Cannes Film Festival for 21 years. Once again, the famous DPA gift suite will set up at the JW Marriott on the Croisette.The selection of worldwide brands was personally curated by Nathalie DuBois. Lots of possibilities for the red carpet for the DPA guests: LA based Von Vemian, will have in Cannes a selection of spectacular gowns and French Mary Antoinette will offer “made in France” unique corsets and accessories. The jewelry selection will be over the top with Tahitian Miliani and its selection of black Tahitian pearls, French Dopamine Jewelry with its “Ice rings” and global Niara High Jewelry, with its statement fine jewelry. A favorite of the stars, French designer Pascal Piveteau (specializing in French stretch leather), will return to the DPA suite with Chic Pluie, a line of gorgeous clothing, created for the rain.Unique and exclusive beauty brands will make the DPA suite worth the visit: L’Entropiste from Master perfumer Bertrand Duchaufour (Known as the “Master of Incense”), has fabulous fragrances as a choreography of contrasts. Masqly will be the talk of the Croisette with its legs or arms masks, to get you ready for the red carpets. Coming from Las Vegas, Glo by Me, will gift the DPA guests with a little “red carpet bag” with three essentials face products and Glow25 (Sarah Jessica Parker was just named creative director of GLOW25), will keep you healthy with amazing collagen intensive products.The DPA guests will also be able to enjoy their time sipping some exquisite French champagne from Domaine de Nuisement, along with a little bit of Estonian caviar from Nova Caviar and DPA will also offer a unique trip to 7 well-known stars to Relais and Chateaux’s Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts, in French Polynesia, 5 minutes away from Bora Bora or to the Vahine Private Island. Les Bains de Spa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a destination filled with charm, history, and culture, will gift for the first time, some stays in their new hotel in Belgium, to selected guestsDPA likes to invite writers to promote their new books: Writer and film producer Maureen Anne Meehan will sign her book “60 Dates In 6 Months” in the DPA suite from May 13 to May 19. Maureen will be also in Cannes promoting her first film, “60 Dates In 6 Months” adapted from her book, and available now on Amazon Prime and Apple TVThe DPA Cannes gift suite 2026 will also feature: Lothantique, the Lab Room, Are Water, Kappp’s casquettes solidaires, Spoiled and Entitled, Haize and Honey chocolate chunk cookies, Fazit, Ere Perez beauty beyond clean, and Naked Sundays.The DPA Cannes gift suite 2026 is one of the premiere retreats at the Cannes film Festival and is located at the JW Marriott Cannes and will be opened May 13 to May 22nd, from 10am to 6pm daily. The lounge is expected to welcome many a-list celebrities or jury members present at the Cannes Film Festival this year.About DPADPA was the first company to ever establish a “gift lounge”, “suite cadeaux” or “gift suite” on the Croisette and is today the only marketing company to have established official partnerships with the biggest film or TV festivals worldwide and every year, it continues to amaze its stars and medias guests. A veteran in the production of star- studded events, Nathalie Dubois, president and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. With six major suites in the past year alone, Nathalie Dubois and DPA have become an intricate part of almost every major award show or film festival worldwide. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she selects for her unique gift suites. DPA also worked with corporations such as AMC, Warner Brothers TV or Dick Clark Productions to produce official gift suites in events such such as American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Hollywood Film Awards, Toronto Film Festival or world-famous Comic Con... With products, designers and treatments from all over the globe, Nathalie Dubois puts on the best show.Some past attendees of DPA gifting lounges: Queen Latifah, Isabelle Adjani, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Gerard Jugnot, Christophe Lambert, Karin Viard, Angela Bassett, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Anderson, Terrence Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Sarah Mclalan, Vanessa Williams, Maria Bello, Minnie Driver, Felicity Huffman, Adrian Brody, the Coen Brothers, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Tom Hardy, Roman Polanski, Claude Lelouch, Susan Sarandon and Viola Davis...This event is not affiliated or official with the Cannes Film FestivalFor more information regarding the “DPA Cannes 2026 gift suite”, DPA or Nathalie Dubois please contact: +1 310-8047249 /nathalied@dpagroup.org

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