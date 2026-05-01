Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market to Reach USD $63.32 Billion by 2030 at 9.5% CAGR

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report 2026_Segment Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plasma Protein Therapeutics market to surpass $63 billion in 2030. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,513 billion by 2030, the Plasma Protein Therapeutics market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the plasma protein therapeutics market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced biologic therapies, increasing prevalence of immunological and neurological disorders, strong presence of leading plasma collection and fractionation companies, rising awareness regarding rare diseases, and continuous investments in plasma collection networks and therapeutic innovation across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the plasma protein therapeutics market in 2030, valued at $21 billion. The market is expected to grow from $15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to strong manufacturing capabilities for large-scale plasma fractionation, increasing demand for personalized and precision-based therapies, growing adoption of advanced purification and processing technologies, rising collaborations between biotech firms and research institutions, and continuous expansion of specialty care centers focusing on rare and complex diseases.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market In 2030?

The plasma protein therapeutics market is segmented by product into immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factor, C1-esterase inhibitors, and other products. The immunoglobulin market will be the largest segment of the plasma protein therapeutics market segmented by product, accounting for 54% or $34 billion of the total in 2030. The immunoglobulin market will be supported by the increasing prevalence of primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders, rising demand for immunoglobulin therapies in neurological and autoimmune conditions, growing adoption of subcutaneous formulations, expanding clinical applications, and continuous advancements in purification and manufacturing technologies to improve product efficacy and safety.

The plasma protein therapeutics market is segmented by route of administration into intravenous and subcutaneous.

The plasma protein therapeutics market is segmented by applications into primary immunodeficiency disorder (PID), idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, secondary immunodeficiency, hereditary angioedema, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the plasma protein therapeutics market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global plasma protein therapeutics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape treatment accessibility, therapeutic innovation, disease management strategies, and plasma-derived product utilization across the global healthcare industry.

Increasing Demand For Advanced Treatment Options - The increasing demand for advanced treatment options is expected to become a key growth driver for the plasma protein therapeutics market by 2030. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting plasma-derived therapies due to their proven efficacy in treating rare and chronic conditions, particularly immunological and neurological disorders. Advances in biotechnology and fractionation processes are enabling the development of more targeted and effective therapies. Patients are also seeking improved treatment outcomes and quality of life, further driving demand. This shift toward advanced therapeutic solutions is strengthening market expansion. As a result, the increasing demand for advanced treatment options is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Incidence of Autoimmune and Neurological Diseases - The increasing incidence of autoimmune and neurological diseases is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the plasma protein therapeutics market by 2030. The rising global burden of conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is increasing the need for immunoglobulin-based treatments. Early diagnosis and improved awareness are further supporting treatment adoption. Additionally, advancements in clinical research are expanding the use of plasma therapies across new indications. Consequently, the increasing incidence of autoimmune and neurological diseases is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders and the Rise in the Geriatric Population - The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders and the rise in the geriatric population are expected to act as key growth catalysts for the plasma protein therapeutics market by 2030. Aging populations are more susceptible to chronic and immune-related conditions, leading to higher demand for plasma-derived therapies. The growing incidence of autoimmune diseases is further increasing treatment requirements across healthcare systems. In addition, improved access to healthcare services and expanding diagnostic capabilities are supporting early and continuous treatment. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders and the rise in the geriatric population are projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the immunoglobulin market, the albumin market, the coagulation factor market, the C1-esterase inhibitors market, and the other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $23 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for plasma-derived therapies across immunological and hematological disorders, expanding clinical applications, rising investments in plasma collection and fractionation infrastructure, and continuous advancements in biologics manufacturing technologies. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on improving patient outcomes, expanding access to life-saving therapies, and strengthening treatment capabilities for rare and chronic diseases, accelerating growth across the global plasma protein therapeutics ecosystem.

The immunoglobulin market is projected to grow by $13 billion, the albumin market by $5 billion, the coagulation factor market by $3 billion, the C1-esterase inhibitors market by $1 billion, and the other products market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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