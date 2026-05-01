Human Serum Albumin Market Expanding With $8.08 Billion at 6.9% CAGR by 2030

Human Serum Albumin Market Report 2026_Segment Human Serum Albumin Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Human Serum Albumin Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Human Serum Albumin Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Human Serum Albumin market to surpass $8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Blood Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $48 billion by 2030, with Human Serum Albumin to represent around 17% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,513 billion by 2030, the Human Serum Albumin market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Human Serum Albumin Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the human serum albumin market in 2030, valued at $2.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure across the USA and Canada, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring critical care and plasma-based therapies, rising demand for albumin in surgical and trauma treatments, strong presence of leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and growing adoption of advanced biologics and plasma fractionation technologies in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Human Serum Albumin Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the human serum albumin market in 2030, valued at $2.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the high burden of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures and hospital admissions, strong demand for plasma-derived therapeutics, expanding use of albumin in drug formulation and vaccine development, and continuous investments by pharmaceutical companies in biologics and advanced therapy development.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Human Serum Albumin Market In 2030?

The human serum albumin market is segmented by type of preparation into recombinant human serum albumin and plasma-derived human serum albumin. The plasma-derived human serum albumin market will be the largest segment of the human serum albumin market segmented by type of preparation, accounting for 74% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The plasma-derived human serum albumin market will be supported by the widespread clinical use of plasma-derived products, strong availability of plasma collection infrastructure, proven safety and efficacy profiles, increasing use in volume expansion and critical care treatments, and continued demand from hospitals and emergency care settings.

The human serum albumin market is segmented by formulation type into injection solutions and lyophilized powder.

The human serum albumin market is segmented by distribution channel into direct sales, online pharmacies, third-party distributors, and hospital pharmacies.

The human serum albumin market is segmented by application into volume expanders, drug delivery systems, nutrition enhancement, and diagnostic agents.

The human serum albumin market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and blood banks.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Human Serum Albumin Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the human serum albumin market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Human Serum Albumin Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global human serum albumin market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape plasma utilization strategies, biologics manufacturing processes, prevalence of chronic diseases, therapeutic applications, and clinical treatment protocols across the global healthcare industry.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Critical Care Requirements - The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and critical care requirements is expected to become a key growth driver for the human serum albumin market by 2030. Increasing incidences of liver disorders, kidney diseases, trauma cases, and severe infections are driving demand for albumin in volume replacement and intensive care treatments. Hospitals are increasingly relying on albumin-based therapies for managing critically ill patients due to their effectiveness in maintaining blood volume and osmotic pressure. This growing clinical dependency is strengthening demand across healthcare systems globally. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and critical care requirements is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Expansion of Plasma Fractionation and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing - The expansion of plasma fractionation and biopharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the human serum albumin market by 2030. Increasing investments in plasma collection centers and fractionation facilities are improving the supply of plasma-derived albumin worldwide. Additionally, advancements in purification technologies and large-scale biologics manufacturing are enhancing production efficiency and product quality. Biopharmaceutical companies are also expanding their product portfolios to include albumin-based formulations. Consequently, the expansion of plasma fractionation and biopharmaceutical manufacturing is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Use in Drug Delivery, Vaccines, and Advanced Therapies - The growing use of human serum albumin in drug delivery, vaccines, and advanced therapies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2030. Albumin is increasingly utilized as a stabilizing and carrier agent in drug formulations, including oncology drugs and vaccines, due to its biocompatibility and long circulation time. Its role in advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies is also expanding, supporting innovation in precision medicine. Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging albumin to enhance drug efficacy and reduce toxicity. Therefore, the growing use in drug delivery, vaccines, and advanced therapies is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Human Serum Albumin Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the recombinant human serum albumin market and the plasma-derived human serum albumin market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2.3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-purity and safe albumin products, growing focus on recombinant technologies to reduce dependency on plasma sources, rising applications in drug delivery and advanced therapeutics, and continuous expansion of plasma collection and processing infrastructure. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on improving treatment outcomes, ensuring product safety, and supporting the development of next-generation biologics, accelerating growth across the global human serum albumin ecosystem.

The recombinant human serum albumin market is projected to grow by $0.7 billion, and the plasma-derived human serum albumin market by $1.6 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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