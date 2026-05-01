Enterprise WLAN Market Growth Forecast Enterprise WLAN Market Segmentation Global Enterprise WLAN Market

The Business Research Company's Enterprise WLAN Market Expanding With $193.28 Billion at 31.1% CAGR by 2030

Expected to grow to $168.54 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Enterprise WLAN market to surpass $193 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Telecom market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,919 billion by 2030, with Enterprise WLAN to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Enterprise WLAN market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Enterprise WLAN Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the enterprise WLAN market in 2030, valued at $74 billion. The market is expected to grow from $20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rapid adoption of advanced wireless networking technologies across enterprises, increasing demand for high-speed and reliable connectivity, strong presence of leading networking solution providers, rising investments in digital transformation initiatives, and growing deployment of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 infrastructure to support data-intensive applications and connected devices across various industries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Enterprise WLAN Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the enterprise WLAN market in 2030, valued at $65 billion. The market is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing enterprise reliance on wireless-first strategies, rising demand for secure and scalable network infrastructure, rapid expansion of cloud-based applications, strong adoption of IoT-enabled devices in enterprise environments, and continuous investments by organizations to enhance network performance, coverage, and cybersecurity capabilities.

Request A Free Sample Of The Enterprise WLAN Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6015&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Enterprise WLAN Market In 2030?

The enterprise WLAN market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the enterprise WLAN market segmented by component, accounting for 57% or $111 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by increasing deployment of wireless access points, controllers, and networking equipment, rising need for high-performance infrastructure to support growing data traffic, continuous upgrades to next-generation Wi-Fi standards, expanding enterprise campuses and smart workplaces, and increasing investments in robust and scalable network architectures to ensure seamless connectivity and operational efficiency.

The enterprise WLAN market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

The enterprise WLAN market is segmented by application into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, government, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Enterprise WLAN Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the enterprise WLAN market leading up to 2030 is 31%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Enterprise WLAN Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global enterprise WLAN market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise connectivity strategies, network infrastructure modernization, digital workplace transformation, and wireless communication frameworks across industries.

Increasing Applications From Banking And Military Sectors - The increasing applications from banking and military sectors are expected to become a key growth driver for the enterprise WLAN market by 2030. These sectors require highly secure, reliable, and high-performance wireless networks to support mission-critical operations, real-time data transmission, and advanced surveillance systems. Enterprise WLAN solutions are increasingly being deployed to enhance operational efficiency, enable secure communication, and support advanced analytics capabilities. Organizations in these sectors are investing in robust and encrypted wireless infrastructure to meet stringent security requirements and regulatory standards. As a result, the increasing applications from banking and military sectors are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For High-Speed Connectivity And Bandwidth - The growing demand for high-speed connectivity and bandwidth is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the enterprise WLAN market by 2030. Enterprises are increasingly relying on bandwidth-intensive applications such as video conferencing, cloud computing, augmented reality, and real-time collaboration tools, which require seamless and high-speed wireless connectivity. The proliferation of connected devices and increasing data consumption are further accelerating the need for advanced WLAN solutions. Organizations are therefore upgrading their network infrastructure to support higher throughput, lower latency, and improved user experience. Consequently, the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and bandwidth is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Digital Transformation And IoT In Enterprises - The expansion of digital transformation and IoT in enterprises is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the enterprise WLAN market by 2030. The increasing adoption of IoT devices, smart sensors, and connected systems across industries is driving the need for scalable and efficient wireless networks. Enterprise WLAN solutions play a critical role in enabling seamless device connectivity, data exchange, and automation across smart environments. Additionally, digital transformation initiatives are encouraging organizations to modernize their network infrastructure to support agile operations and data-driven decision-making. As enterprises continue to embrace IoT and digital technologies, demand for advanced WLAN solutions is expected to rise significantly. Therefore, the expansion of digital transformation and IoT in enterprises is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Enterprise WLAN Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-wlan-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Enterprise WLAN Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $143 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment of next-generation wireless infrastructure, rising adoption of cloud-managed WLAN solutions, growing demand for network security and analytics software, and expanding need for professional and managed services to support complex enterprise networking environments. This momentum reflects the growing emphasis on high-performance connectivity, digital transformation, and intelligent network management, accelerating growth across the global enterprise WLAN ecosystem.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $81 billion, the software market by $36 billion, and the services market by $26 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.