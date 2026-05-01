TOURISM POWERS VENTURA COUNTY’S ECONOMY AS CALIFORNIA REMAINS NATION’S TOP TRAVEL DESTINATION

Travel Matters, Ventura County Economic 2025 Tourism Data Infographic

New statewide report highlights travel growth for tourism in Ventura County in 2025

Tourism plays a vital role in Ventura County’s economy, supporting thousands of local jobs and generating critical tax revenue that helps fund essential community services.” — Brian Tucker, President and CEO of Ventura County Coast

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism continues to be a powerful economic engine in Ventura County and across California, demonstrating the industry’s resilience in 2025 despite global economic uncertainty and softening travel demand nationwide.In Ventura County, tourism spending increased by 1.9% totaling $1.947 billion in 2025, supporting 16,790 local jobs and generating $172 million in state and local tax revenue, underscoring tourism’s vital role in powering the local economy. Tax revenue from tourism helps fund essential community services, including public safety, infrastructure, and parks, reinforcing the industry’s importance to the region’s overall quality of life.“Tourism plays a vital role in Ventura County’s economy, supporting thousands of local jobs and generating critical tax revenue that helps fund essential community services,” said Brian Tucker, President & CEO of Ventura County Lodging Association (Ventura County Coast). “This success is driven by the strong collaboration between our local, regional and state partners, working together to create a welcoming, resilient destination that benefits both residents and visitors alike.”Even as national travel demand declined, California outperformed the rest of the country to remain the No.1 travel destination in the United States. Hotel demand and occupancy exceeded national averages, reflecting the continued strength of the state’s tourism industry.“Tourism remains an incredibly resilient pillar of California’s economy thanks to the strong foundation built over decades by the state’s travel industry,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “Despite global challenges, the state’s brand continues to shine, drawing visitors to California’s diverse destinations and experiences and boosting local economies.”May marks California Tourism Month, a time to celebrate the industry’s contributions to communities across the state. Visit California and Ventura County Coast encourages residents to explore the Golden State and support local businesses.###About Ventura County Coast:Ventura County Coast (VCC) is where California’s relaxed coastal charm meets endless adventure. Encompassing the vibrant cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC invites travelers to experience wide-open beaches, incredible year-round weather, and a welcoming atmosphere just an hour north of Los Angeles. Administered by the Ventura County Lodging Association (VCLA), the VCC brand represents more than 60 lodging partners and destination marketing organizations dedicated to attracting both business and leisure travelers. Follow VCC on Instagram at @venturacountycoast or visit www.venturacountycoast.com Media and Additional Information:

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