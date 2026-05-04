TurnBnB, a Mobile-First STR Cleaning App for Airbnb Hosts and Cleaning Professionals, Now Available

Manage cleaning jobs and assign to your team

The mobile application connects STR property owners with vetted cleaning teams and provides real-time turnover management at no charge to hosts.

STR hosts are running real businesses. A missed turnover should not cost a host their Superhost status. TurnBnB delivers the operations infrastructure to protect their income — completely free.” — Founder & CEO, Lex 560 Corporation / TurnBnB

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lex 560 Corporation today announced the availability of TurnBnB , a mobile-first platform designed to streamline cleaning operations for short-term rental (STR) property owners. The application connects hosts on platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO with vetted cleaning companies and independent cleaning professionals, providing scheduling, team management, and turnover tracking through a single bilingual mobile interface. TurnBnB is available at no charge to property owners and is accessible on iOS and Android.The short-term rental market has expanded significantly in recent years. According to AirDNA, U.S. Airbnb hosts now average $44,235 in annual revenue, representing an 85% increase since 2019. With over 8 million active listings globally, property cleanliness has emerged as a primary factor in guest satisfaction ratings, making reliable STR cleaning management an operational priority for hosts seeking to maintain competitive standing on booking platforms.Short-Term Rental Market: Key Data Points• U.S. Airbnb hosts average $44,235 in annual revenue — up 85% since 2019 (AirDNA)• Entire-unit hosts average $305 per night; Florida per-turnover cleaning costs range from $75 to $250+• Over 8 million active Airbnb listings globally; the U.S. leads in host income• Cleanliness is the most frequently cited factor in both positive and negative guest reviews• A failed or missed turnover can result in guest cancellations and reduced search visibility on booking platforms• The STR cleaning sector represents a multi-billion dollar annual market in the United StatesPlatform OverviewTurnBnB operates as a two-sided marketplace connecting STR property owners with cleaning companies and independent operators. Hosts add properties to the platform, select cleaning professionals from a verified marketplace, and monitor turnover activity in real time. Cleaners submit photo documentation upon job completion and log maintenance observations directly within the application, which are then forwarded to the property owner.The platform includes full English and Spanish language support. Communication tools including WhatsApp integration, direct calling, and email are accessible within the application. Cleaning companies and Team Leaders — TurnBnB’s designation for cleaning business operators — access the platform through a subscription tier. Individual cleaners participate at no charge.TurnBnB is designed for the STR cleaning and turnover operation specifically, distinct from general property management platforms such as Guesty or Hostaway. Scheduling-focused platforms such as Turno, Breezeway, and Properly operate on per-property or subscription models for hosts; TurnBnB does not charge property owners for platform access.“STR hosts are running real businesses. A missed turnover should not cost a host their Superhost status. TurnBnB delivers the operations infrastructure to protect their income — completely free.”— Founder & CEO, Lex 560 Corporation / TurnBnBPlatform Features• Real-time turnover tracking with push notifications and status updates• Photo-verified job completions and in-app maintenance reporting forwarded to the property owner• Verified cleaning team marketplace with Team Leader profiles, service areas, and reviews• Custom property checklists configurable per property to maintain consistent cleaning standards• Bilingual interface (English / Spanish) for hosts and cleaning professionals• Integrated communication via WhatsApp, call, and email within the platform• TurnBnB Certified designation for cleaning professionals who meet platform quality standardsPlatform Access for Cleaning Professionals and OperatorsThe U.S. short-term rental cleaning sector generates substantial annual revenue, with standard 2-bedroom property turnovers typically ranging from $90 to $130 per clean. TurnBnB provides cleaning companies and independent operators with tools for crew management, job assignment, performance tracking, and marketplace visibility.Team Leaders subscribe to manage operations through the platform and receive job assignments from hosts. Individual cleaners participate at no charge. Team Leaders may apply promo code 3FREE at sign-up for a limited-time introductory offer.Upcoming AnnouncementsThis release is the first in a planned series from Lex 560 Corporation. Subsequent releases will address platform growth and the forthcoming TurnBnB V2, which will include an expanded feature set and updated pricing architecture. Hosts and Team Leaders who establish their presence on the platform prior to the V2 launch will be positioned to benefit from those updates upon release.AvailabilityTurnBnB is available on iOS and Android. Property owners may register and list properties at turnbnb.com at no charge. Cleaning companies and Team Leaders may register using promo code 3FREE for a limited-time introductory offer.iOS: apps.apple.com/us/app/turnbnb-str-maid-cleaning-ops/id6466287578Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.turnbnbAbout Lex 560 CorporationLex 560 Corporation is a technology company that develops mobile-first operational platforms for the property and hospitality industry. TurnBnB is its flagship product, serving short-term rental hosts, cleaning companies, and independent cleaners across the United States. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.###Media Contact:Lex 560 Corp. — Media RelationsFort Lauderdale, FL 33312754-271-8437turnbnb.com

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