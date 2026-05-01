Small Businesses Are Being Misinterpreted by AI—Author S.R. Prater Brings New Visibility Framework to May Events

Small businesses are not being overlooked because they lack value—they are being overlooked because AI cannot clearly interpret them.

Amazon #1 New Release SEEN Helps Businesses Get Found and Chosen in AI-Driven Search

Small businesses are not being overlooked because they lack value—they are being overlooked because AI cannot clearly interpret them” — S.R. Prater

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more consumers rely on AI-powered tools to find and choose businesses, many small businesses are being left out—not because of quality, but because they are not structured in a way AI systems can understand. S.R. Prater , author of SEEN: How Small Businesses Get Seen, Found and Chosen in AI Search , will address this growing visibility gap at two regional business events in May 2026: the Pitch Black Conference on May 2 in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Revive Black Business Expo on May 8.Published in February 2026, SEEN was recognized as an Amazon #1 New Release in Product Management and provides a practical framework for helping small businesses become visible, interpretable, and trustworthy in AI-driven search environments.“Small businesses are not being overlooked because they aren’t good at what they do,” said Prater. “They’re being overlooked because AI can’t see them. That’s a solvable problem—and that’s what this work addresses.”As AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews increasingly shape how consumers discover services, traditional marketing approaches alone are no longer enough. SEEN outlines the signals AI systems use to evaluate businesses and offers clear, actionable steps to help business owners adapt.Prater is a Certified AI Coach and business advisor with experience spanning corporate training, technology, government procurement, and entrepreneurship. Her work focuses on helping small businesses and professionals remain competitive in an AI-driven marketplace.At both events, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase SEEN, access AI visibility resources, and experience a live assessment of how clearly their business is currently being interpreted by AI systems.SEEN: How Small Businesses Get Seen, Found and Chosen in AI Search is available in paperback and digital formats on Amazon and at https:// seensmallbusiness.com/book About S.R. PraterS.R. Prater is an author, Certified AI Coach, Certified Business Advisor, and small business consultant operating under the brand Soft Skills Win. Her work focuses on helping small businesses and professionals become visible and competitive in an AI-driven marketplace. She is the author of SEEN and publisher of How Hiring Systems Read You: A Step-by-Step Reset for Mid-Career Professionals. Learn more at https://seensmallbusiness.com

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