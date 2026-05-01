genealogy products and services market share genealogy products and services market size genealogy products and services market trends

Genealogy Products & Services Market to Reach $7.95 Billion by 2030 | TBRC Exclusive Report

Expected to grow to $8.41 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Genealogy Products And Services market to surpass $8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Consumer Healthcare market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,174 billion by 2030, with Genealogy Products And Services to represent around 0.4% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Genealogy Products And Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.07% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Genealogy Products And Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the genealogy products and services market in 2030, valued at $3.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of direct-to-consumer DNA testing services, high digital literacy and internet penetration, increasing consumer interest in ancestry and heritage exploration, the presence of leading genealogy platforms and genetic testing companies across the USA, growing availability of digitized historical records, and rising integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics in genealogical research tools.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Genealogy Products And Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the genealogy products and services market in 2030, valued at $2.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of direct-to-consumer DNA testing services, high digital literacy and internet penetration, increasing consumer interest in ancestry and heritage exploration, the presence of leading genealogy platforms and genetic testing companies across the United States, growing availability of digitized historical records, and rising integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics in genealogical research tools.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Genealogy Products And Services Market In 2030?

The genealogy products and services market is segmented by type into family records, family trees, forums, cemeteries, newspapers, blogs, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing, and other categories. The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market will be the largest segment of the genealogy products and services market segmented by type, accounting for 42% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market will be supported by rising consumer interest in ancestry and genetic heritage insights, increasing awareness of personalized health and genetic risk assessment, growing affordability and accessibility of direct-to-consumer DNA testing kits, advancements in genomic sequencing technologies, and expanding integration of AI-driven analytics for more accurate ancestry and trait interpretation.

The genealogy products and services market is segmented by application into households and institutions.

The genealogy products and services market is segmented by end-user into direct-to-consumer testing companies, law enforcement agencies, research institutes and academic organizations, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Genealogy Products And Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the genealogy products and services market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Genealogy Products And Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global genealogy products and services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape ancestry research methodologies, digital archival ecosystems, genetic data utilization, and consumer engagement across the global genealogy industry.

Rising Demand For DNA Testing And Genetic Ancestry Analysis - The rising demand for DNA testing and genetic ancestry analysis is expected to become a key growth driver for the genealogy products and services market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly adopting DNA testing kits to gain insights into their ethnic origins, familial connections, and hereditary traits. Advances in genetic sequencing technologies and declining testing costs are making these services more accessible to a broader population. Additionally, integration of genetic data with digital genealogy platforms enhances accuracy and depth of ancestry research. As personalized genetic insights gain popularity, demand for DNA-based genealogy services is expected to expand significantly. As a result, the rising demand for DNA testing and genetic ancestry analysis is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growth Of Online Genealogy Platforms And Digitized Historical Records - The growth of online genealogy platforms and digitized historical records is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the genealogy products and services market by 2030. Increasing efforts by governments, libraries, and private organizations to digitize archival records such as census data, immigration documents, and military records are improving accessibility for users worldwide. Online platforms are leveraging cloud computing and advanced search algorithms to provide seamless access to vast genealogical databases. This digital transformation enhances research efficiency and encourages wider participation in genealogy activities. Consequently, the growth of online genealogy platforms and digitized historical records is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Consumer Interest In Family History And Heritage Exploration - The increasing consumer interest in family history and heritage exploration is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the genealogy products and services market by 2030. Individuals are increasingly seeking to understand their cultural roots, lineage, and historical identity, driven by globalization and a desire for personal connection to heritage. Social media and storytelling trends are further amplifying interest in sharing family histories and ancestry discoveries. Additionally, genealogy is gaining traction as a recreational and educational activity across different age groups. As consumer curiosity continues to grow, demand for genealogy products and services is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the increasing consumer interest in family history and heritage exploration is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Genealogy Products And Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the family records market, the family trees market, the forums market, the cemeteries market, the newspapers market, the blogs market, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market, and the other categories market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of digital genealogy platforms, growing integration of DNA testing with ancestry databases, rising consumer engagement in heritage exploration, expanding availability of digitized historical records, and continuous advancements in data analytics and artificial intelligence for genealogy research. This momentum reflects the growing importance of personalized ancestry insights, enhanced accessibility of historical data, and technological innovation, accelerating growth across the global genealogy ecosystem.

The family records market is projected to grow by $1 billion, the family trees market by $0.4 billion, the forums market by $0.1 billion, the cemeteries market by $0.2 billion, the newspapers market by $0.2 billion, the blogs market by $0.05 billion, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing market by $1.3 billion, and the other categories market by $0.05 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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