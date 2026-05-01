Digital Mental Health Market Size, Share, Key Trends and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company’s Digital Mental Health Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Digital Mental Health Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Digital Mental Health Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Digital Mental Health Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mental Health market to surpass $58 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Digital Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,842 billion by 2030, with Digital Mental Health to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Digital Mental Health market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Digital Mental Health Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the digital mental health market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of mental health disorders, strong adoption of digital health technologies, increasing integration of telehealth and telepsychiatry services, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of leading digital health companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Digital Mental Health Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the digital mental health market in 2030, valued at $20 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing demand for remote mental health services, high smartphone and internet penetration, growing acceptance of app-based therapy and virtual consultations, strong investments in digital health startups, and expanding insurance coverage for mental health services.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Digital Mental Health Market In 2030?

The digital mental health market is segmented by component into software, services, and hardware. The software market will be the largest segment of the digital mental health market segmented by component, accounting for 56% or $33 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the increasing adoption of mobile health applications, AI-based mental health platforms, digital therapeutics, and cloud-based patient management systems, along with continuous innovation in user engagement tools and personalized treatment solutions.

The digital mental health market is segmented by application into depression and anxiety management, meditation management, stress management, and wellness management.

The digital mental health market is segmented by end users into hospitals, mental healthcare centers, and research institutes.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Digital Mental Health Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the digital mental health market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Digital Mental Health Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global digital mental health market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape mental healthcare accessibility, treatment delivery models, patient engagement strategies, and digital therapeutics adoption across the global healthcare ecosystem.

Rising Prevalence Of Mental Health Disorders - The rising prevalence of mental health disorders is expected to become a key growth driver for the digital mental health market by 2030. Increasing incidence of conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress-related disorders, and substance abuse is driving demand for accessible and scalable mental health solutions. Changing lifestyles, work-related stress, social isolation, and the long-term psychological impacts of global crises are further contributing to the growing mental health burden. Digital platforms are therefore emerging as effective tools to bridge treatment gaps and provide continuous care. As a result, the rising prevalence of mental health disorders is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Telehealth And Telepsychiatry Services - The growing adoption of telehealth and telepsychiatry services is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the digital mental health market by 2030. The increasing use of virtual consultations, remote therapy sessions, and digital monitoring tools is improving access to mental healthcare, particularly in underserved and remote areas. Telehealth platforms offer convenience, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility for both patients and providers, leading to higher engagement and treatment adherence. Additionally, advancements in secure communication technologies and regulatory support are accelerating adoption. Consequently, the growing adoption of telehealth and telepsychiatry services is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Awareness And Destigmatization Of Mental Health Issues - The growing awareness and destigmatization of mental health issues is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the digital mental health market by 2030. Public awareness campaigns, corporate wellness initiatives, and social media advocacy are encouraging individuals to seek mental health support without hesitation. The reduction of stigma associated with mental health conditions is leading to increased utilization of digital platforms that offer privacy and anonymity. Furthermore, employers and educational institutions are increasingly integrating mental health solutions into their support systems. Therefore, the growing awareness and destigmatization of mental health issues is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Digital Mental Health Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software, services, and hardware markets. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $31 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for scalable digital mental health platforms, rising integration of AI and data analytics in mental healthcare, growing investments in digital therapeutics, expanding telehealth infrastructure, and increasing focus on personalized and remote care solutions. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s shift toward technology-enabled care delivery, improved patient outcomes, and enhanced accessibility to mental health services, accelerating growth across the global digital mental health ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $17 billion, the services market by $11 billion, and the hardware market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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