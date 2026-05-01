Automotive Semiconductor Market CAGR to be at 11.4% from 2026 to 2030 | $113.83 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Semiconductor Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Automotive Semiconductor Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Automotive Semiconductor Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Semiconductor Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Semiconductor market to surpass $114 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electrical And Electronics Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $122 billion by 2030, with Automotive Semiconductor to represent around 93% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Automotive Semiconductor market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Automotive Semiconductor Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the automotive semiconductor market in 2030, valued at $52 billion. The market is expected to grow from $29 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers and automotive OEMs across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, increasing production of electric and connected vehicles, rising integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment, strong government support for semiconductor localization and EV adoption, and expanding automotive electronics content per vehicle driven by digitalization and electrification trends.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the automotive semiconductor market in 2030, valued at $29 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the country’s dominant automotive production base, rapid expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing, increasing domestic semiconductor production capabilities, strong demand for smart and connected vehicle technologies, growing investments in autonomous driving and AI-based automotive systems, and supportive government policies promoting local chip manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Automotive Semiconductor Market In 2030?

The automotive semiconductor market is segmented by component into processor, analog IC, discrete power, sensor, memory, and other components. The processor market will be the largest segment of the automotive semiconductor market segmented by component, accounting for 29% or $33 billion of the total in 2030. The processor market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-performance computing in vehicles, rapid adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies, growing integration of infotainment and digital cockpit systems, rising need for real-time data processing and connectivity, and continuous advancements in chip design to enhance vehicle performance, safety, and user experience across both conventional and electric vehicles.

The automotive semiconductor market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and medium and heavy commercial vehicle.

The automotive semiconductor market is segmented by propulsion type into internal combustion engine, electric, and hybrid.

The automotive semiconductor market is segmented by application into powertrain, safety, body electronics, chassis, and telematics and infotainment.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Automotive Semiconductor Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the automotive semiconductor market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automotive semiconductor market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape vehicle electrification architectures, intelligent mobility systems, semiconductor integration strategies, and electronic content expansion across the global automotive industry.

Growth Of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure - The growth of electric vehicle infrastructure is expected to become a key growth driver for the automotive semiconductor market by 2030. The expansion of EV charging networks, battery management systems, and power electronics infrastructure is significantly increasing the demand for automotive semiconductors such as power ICs, microcontrollers, and sensors. As governments and private players invest heavily in fast-charging stations and grid integration technologies, vehicles require advanced semiconductor solutions to manage energy efficiency, charging speed, and battery performance. Additionally, the increasing deployment of onboard chargers, inverters, and DC-DC converters is further accelerating semiconductor demand. This widespread infrastructure development is strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem supporting EVs. As a result, the growth of electric vehicle infrastructure is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Increased Adoption Of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) - The increased adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the automotive semiconductor market by 2030. Modern vehicles are increasingly equipped with ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and parking assistance, all of which rely heavily on high-performance processors, sensors, and connectivity chips. The growing emphasis on vehicle safety regulations and consumer demand for enhanced driving convenience is accelerating the integration of radar, LiDAR, cameras, and AI-based processing units. These systems require real-time data processing and high computational capabilities, significantly boosting semiconductor content per vehicle. Consequently, the increased adoption of ADAS is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Rising Focus On Vehicle Electrification - The rising focus on vehicle electrification is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the automotive semiconductor market by 2030. Automakers are increasingly transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric and hybrid platforms, leading to a substantial rise in demand for semiconductor components used in powertrain electrification, battery management, and energy optimization. Electrified vehicles require significantly higher semiconductor content compared to conventional vehicles, including power semiconductors such as IGBTs, MOSFETs, and silicon carbide (SiC) devices. Furthermore, advancements in electric drivetrains and energy-efficient systems are encouraging innovation in semiconductor design and manufacturing. As electrification accelerates globally, the reliance on advanced semiconductor technologies continues to grow. Therefore, the rising focus on vehicle electrification is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automotive Semiconductor Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the processor market, the analog IC market, the discrete power market, the sensor market, the memory market, and the other components market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $47 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of electric and connected vehicles, increasing semiconductor content per vehicle, rising adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), growing demand for high-performance computing and power electronics, and continuous advancements in chip design and integration technologies. This momentum reflects the automotive industry’s transition toward electrification, digitalization, and autonomous driving, accelerating growth across the global automotive semiconductor ecosystem.

The processor market is projected to grow by $14 billion, the analog IC market by $10 billion, the discrete power market by $8 billion, the sensor market by $8 billion, the memory market by $4 billion, and the other components market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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