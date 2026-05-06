M.LEAGUE x World Riichi U.S. Tour Confirms Unprecedented Prize Pool and Special Guests for June Event

Registration is open now for the M.LEAGUE x World Riichi U.S. Tour Yusong will attend Las Vegas leg of the tour World Riichi announces extended early-bird pricing for June tournament in Las Vegas

The 2026 U.S. Tour is raising the stakes for its upcoming June 2026 series, announcing an unprecedented prize pool, attendee benefits, and prominent names.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The M.LEAGUE x World Riichi 2026 U.S. Tour is raising the stakes for its upcoming June 2026 series, announcing an unprecedented prize pool, exclusive attendee benefits, and the confirmation of even more prominent names in the mahjong community set to attend. Check out the first press release explaining the event In response to overwhelming demand from the community, organizers have officially extended the Early Bird registration deadline to May 15th. This extension allows fans a final window to secure discounted rates and exclusive perks before the tour kicks off its multi-city run.Meanwhile, the special After Hours event in Las Vegas, which offers a night of games, more prizes, photos and autograph sessions with M.LEAGUERS, is already sold out with a waiting list.The Tour ScheduleThe tour officially begins in Las Vegas with a welcome reception on June 26, followed by the main tournament on June 27–28 held at the epic HyperX Arena . After Vegas, the tour moves to the East Coast for a NYC After Hours event on June 29, culminating in premier Exhibition Matches on June 30. Tournament and exhibition matches will be broadcast live through the World Riichi Championship channel on YouTube with commentary from the renowned World Riichi Championship English casting team.Unprecedented Prize Pool: Six Automatic Tables, Custom Jersey and More MahjongThe 2026 tour features one of the most significant prize pools in Western mahjong history, blending professional-grade equipment with exclusive collectibles:•Six Automatic Mahjong Tables: Top honors include the chance to take home professional-grade automatic shuffling tables. These will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers, with two additional tables awarded as door prizes (one on Saturday and one on Sunday), and one going to the top performer on Saturday, ensuring every attendee has a chance to win.•The Champion’s Jersey: The 1st place winner will receive an official M.LEAGUE replica jersey of the team of their choice, customized with the winner's name on the back.•WRL Passports: 4th through 6th place finishers will each win a 1-year WRL Passport, granting entry into all World Riichi League events for the upcoming year.•Digital & Strategy Rewards: Twenty 1-year and twenty 6-month subscriptions to the RonRon online mahjong platform will be awarded.•Other prizes include exclusive Kotaro Uchikawa "World Champion" face towels, English-language strategy book packages, and official M.LEAGUE merchandise.Exclusive "Swag Bag" and Attendee PerksEvery registered attendee will receive a commemorative tour swag bag featuring (but not limited to):-Large Autograph Board: Featuring the signatures of all attending M.LEAGUE guests.-Small Autograph Board: A small board with the tour name and logos will be included with space for an autograph from your favorite guest.-International Gifts: Specially selected items by M.LEAGUE the Japan Professional Mahjong League (JPML) and Alban.-Exclusive Sukeban Sticker: A unique collectible designed by Jenn and Sayaka from Sukeban International.-Tournament Gear: A custom lanyard, exclusive tournament badge and autograph pen.Additionally, all Early Bird ticket holders will receive a $5 Gift Certificate for use at on-site booths and an entry into a drawing for an exclusive Saturday Breakfast with the M.LEAGUE pros. All attendees, early bird and otherwise, will be entered into a drawing for a Sunday Breakfast with the guests.Mahjong Streamer yu_song (Yusong Liu) to Attend Las Vegas TournamentThe tour is excited to announce that Yusong is officially joining the field for the Las Vegas tournament. A prominent mahjong content creator and variety streamer recognized for his deep-dive strategy, commentary and viral mahjong-themed parody songs, Yusong is a friendly face to all of the community. But Yusong isn't just coming to commentate or VLOG this time—he’s coming to play. In a highly anticipated matchup, Yusong will face off directly against the M.LEAGUERS on the tournament floor—which promises to be an absolute highlight for all in attendance.About M.LEAGUE ( https://m-league.jp/ ): Established in July 2018 with the goal of establishing mahjong as a professional sport, M.LEAGUE is the premiere national professional mahjong team league in Japan. Throughout the season, 10 teams of 4 top professional members each engage in fierce competition. With a mission to promote intergenerational exchange as well as to contribute to international relations and goodwill through the game, M.LEAGUE actively pursues a wide range of initiatives to further the popularization and development of Mahjong as a mind sport.About World Riichi ( https://www.worldriichi.org/ ): World Riichi was established as an elite forum for the world’s top players to compete for the prestigious title of World Riichi Champion. Having successfully hosted the largest and most renowned international championships across four different countries, World Riichi is dedicated to fostering the spirit of high-level competition on a global scale. By maintaining and actively promoting an internationally recognized standard ruleset, the organization ensures a professional and unified landscape for Riichi Mahjong worldwide.

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