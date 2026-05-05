Jennifer Estime Announces Memoir Racing Towards Redemption, a Story of Resilience and Unfinished Business

Jennifer Estime Announces Upcoming Memoir Racing Towards Redemption — A Powerful Story of Resilience, Purpose, and Unfinished Business

A compelling true story of perseverance, identity, and the relentless pursuit of greatness—on and off the track.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Estime is redefining what it means to excel across sport, business, and leadership. An elite middle-distance athlete representing Team Haiti, a corporate real estate development executive, author, keynote speaker, and proud Haitian-American woman breaking barriers, Estime is set to release her inspiring new memoir, Racing Towards Redemption.Blending the intensity of elite track and field with the raw realities of personal struggle, injury, career pressures, and identity, Racing Towards Redemption captures a woman navigating one of the most demanding seasons of her life—the pursuit of Olympic qualification while balancing a high-level professional career, family responsibilities, and personal setbacks.From her early beginnings in Miami, where a young girl discovered her passion for running under the guidance of transformative coaches, to competing on national stages while chasing Olympic dreams, Jennifer’s journey is one of grit, discipline, and unwavering belief. The book takes readers behind the scenes of what it truly means to be an athlete—not just the victories, but the sacrifices, doubts, and defining moments that shape a champion.Known as “JenE of All Trades,” Estime also reveals how the discipline forged through elite sport translated into success in the male-dominated real estate development industry. Her story highlights how she learned to lead, adapt, and thrive while navigating multiple high-stakes roles.At its core, Racing Towards Redemption is more than a sports memoir—it is a story of resilience, faith, cultural identity, and the courage to keep moving forward when the path is uncertain. Through vivid and deeply personal storytelling, Jennifer shares the emotional and physical battles that come with striving for excellence, while emphasizing the importance of community, mentorship, and self-discovery. The memoir will resonate with athletes, professionals, and anyone pursuing purpose through adversity.“I wanted to tell the real story behind the victories people see—and the battles they don’t,” says Estime. “This journey isn’t just about racing on the track. It’s about overcoming setbacks, pursuing your passion, and finding purpose along the way.”Readers will find inspiration in JenE’s determination to rise, rebuild, and redefine success on her own terms.Racing Towards Redemption is currently in its pre-release phase, with the official publication date to be announced soon. The book will be available in multiple formats, including paperback, hardcover, and digital editions. Launch events and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.For media inquiries, early review copies, or more information, please contact:Jennifer EstimeWebsite: www.jenniferestime.com Email: Jenestime@gmail.comInstagram: @JenniferEstime

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