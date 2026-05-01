In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Set to Reach $42.65 Billion by 2030

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s In-Vehicle Infotainment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s In-Vehicle Infotainment Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Vehicle Infotainment market to surpass $43 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Audio And Video Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $362 billion by 2030, with In-Vehicle Infotainment to represent around 12% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the In-Vehicle Infotainment market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The In-Vehicle Infotainment Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the in-vehicle infotainment market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of automotive production across China, Japan, South Korea, and India, increasing penetration of connected vehicles, rising demand for advanced digital cockpit systems, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and strong presence of leading automotive electronics manufacturers and semiconductor suppliers in the region. Additionally, increasing consumer preference for enhanced in-car entertainment, navigation, and connectivity features is further driving market expansion across both mass-market and premium vehicle segments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the in-vehicle infotainment market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to high adoption of connected and software-defined vehicles, strong demand for premium in-car entertainment systems, increasing integration of AI-based voice assistants and cloud-connected services, rapid deployment of 5G-enabled vehicle connectivity, and continuous innovation by automotive OEMs and technology companies to enhance user experience, personalization, and seamless smartphone integration.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The In-Vehicle Infotainment Market In 2030?

The in-vehicle infotainment market is segmented by component into software, hardware, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the in-vehicle infotainment market segmented by component, accounting for 74% or $32 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware segment will be supported by the growing integration of high-resolution displays, advanced processors, connectivity modules, head-up displays, and audio systems, along with increasing vehicle production and rising demand for multi-screen infotainment systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The in-vehicle infotainment market is segmented by services into entertainment services, navigation services, communication services, vehicle diagnostics services, and other services.

The in-vehicle infotainment market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The in-vehicle infotainment market is segmented by fitting into OE (original equipment) fitted and aftermarket.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the in-vehicle infotainment market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global in-vehicle infotainment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape connected vehicle ecosystems, smartphone integration, digital cockpit architectures, adoption of cloud infrastructure, software-defined vehicle capabilities, and in-car user experience across the global automotive industry.

Increasing Smartphone Penetration - The increasing smartphone penetration is expected to become a key growth driver for the in-vehicle infotainment market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly demanding seamless smartphone integration features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and app-based services within vehicle infotainment systems. This trend is driving automakers to enhance connectivity, enable real-time content access, and support personalized user profiles. The growing reliance on smartphones for navigation, communication, and entertainment is accelerating the integration of advanced infotainment interfaces. As a result, increasing smartphone penetration is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Need For Advanced Safety Features - The growing need for advanced safety features is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the in-vehicle infotainment market by 2030. Infotainment systems are increasingly integrated with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enabling features such as real-time alerts, driver monitoring displays, navigation-based safety warnings, and emergency communication systems. Automakers are leveraging infotainment platforms to enhance driver awareness and support safer driving experiences. Regulatory focus on vehicle safety and increasing consumer demand for intelligent safety solutions are further supporting this trend. Consequently, the growing need for advanced safety features is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Rapid Advancements In Cloud Technology - Rapid advancements in cloud technology are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the in-vehicle infotainment market by 2030. Cloud-based platforms enable over-the-air (OTA) updates, real-time data synchronization, remote diagnostics, and scalable infotainment services across connected vehicles. Automakers and technology providers are increasingly adopting cloud infrastructure to deliver continuous feature enhancements, personalized content, and subscription-based services. This shift toward cloud-enabled infotainment ecosystems is improving system flexibility, reducing development cycles, and enhancing user experience. Therefore, rapid advancements in cloud technology are projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The In-Vehicle Infotainment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market, the hardware market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $16 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of connected vehicles, rising demand for advanced digital cockpit systems, growing integration of AI-powered infotainment features, and continuous advancements in display technologies, processors, and cloud-based platforms. This momentum reflects the automotive industry’s shift toward software-defined vehicles, enhanced in-car user experiences, and scalable, service-oriented infotainment ecosystems, accelerating growth across the global in-vehicle infotainment market.

The software market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the hardware market by $12 billion, and the services market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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