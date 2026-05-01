Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Anticipated to Grow at 17.7% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

The Business Research Company’s Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders market to surpass $16 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Gene Therapy market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $36 billion by 2030, with Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders to represent around 45% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,513 billion by 2030, the Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market in 2030, valued at $6.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong government funding and grants supporting advanced therapy research, well-established reimbursement frameworks for high-cost gene therapies, presence of specialized manufacturing facilities for viral vectors, increasing collaboration between academia and biotech firms, favorable regulatory pathways such as expedited approvals, and robust intellectual property protection encouraging innovation.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market in 2030, valued at $6.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to high concentration of venture capital and private equity investments in biotech startups, early adoption of cutting-edge gene editing technologies such as CRISPR, strong presence of FDA-designated orphan drug programs, increasing number of strategic partnerships and licensing deals, availability of advanced clinical research infrastructure, and growing pipeline of personalized and cell-based gene therapies.

Request A Free Sample Of The Gene Therapy for Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=27293&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market In 2030?

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market is segmented by type into viral vector-based therapies, gene editing techniques, ribonucleic acid-based therapies, and ex vivo gene therapy. The viral vector-based therapies market will be the largest segment of the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market segmented by type, accounting for 51% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The viral vector-based therapies market will be supported by high transduction efficiency across diverse cell types, ability to achieve long-term gene expression with single-dose treatments, compatibility with both in vivo and ex vivo therapeutic approaches, ongoing advancements in capsid engineering for tissue-specific targeting, increasing investment in large-scale vector production technologies, and reduced immunogenicity through next-generation vector development.

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market is segmented by application into inherited metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, and ophthalmic disorders.

The gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market is segmented by end user into hospitals, specialty clinics, research institutes, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market leading up to 2030 is 18%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the increasing prevalence of inherited genetic disorders, rising awareness and improved diagnosis rates of rare genetic diseases, growing adoption of personalized medicine approaches, expanding advancements in gene editing technologies such as CRISPR, and increasing investments and funding in gene therapy research and development that are expected to reshape the market landscape.

Increasing Prevalence Of Inherited Genetic Disorders - The increasing prevalence of inherited genetic disorders is expected to become a key growth driver for the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market by 2030. The rising incidence of conditions such as spinal muscular atrophy, hemophilia, and inherited retinal diseases is driving demand for curative and long-term treatment solutions. Gene therapy offers the potential to address the root cause of these disorders by correcting defective genes, making it a highly attractive therapeutic approach. Growing patient populations and unmet medical needs are encouraging increased investment in research, clinical development, and commercialization of gene-based therapies. This expanding disease burden is reinforcing strong market growth. As a result, the increasing prevalence of inherited genetic disorders is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Awareness And Diagnosis Rates Of Rare Genetic Diseases - The increasing awareness and diagnosis rates of rare genetic diseases are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market by 2030. Improvements in genetic screening technologies, newborn screening programs, and diagnostic capabilities are enabling earlier and more accurate identification of rare inherited conditions. Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients is also supporting timely intervention and treatment adoption. As more patients are diagnosed at earlier stages, the demand for advanced therapies such as gene therapy is rising significantly. Consequently, the increasing awareness and diagnosis rates of rare genetic diseases are projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Personalized Medicine Approaches - The growing adoption of personalized medicine approaches is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the gene therapy for inherited genetic disorders market by 2030. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics are enabling the development of highly targeted therapies tailored to individual genetic profiles. Gene therapies are increasingly designed to address specific mutations, improving treatment efficacy and reducing adverse effects. Healthcare systems and biopharmaceutical companies are investing in precision medicine frameworks to enhance patient outcomes and optimize treatment strategies. As personalized approaches gain traction globally, the demand for customized gene therapies is expected to accelerate. Therefore, the growing adoption of personalized medicine approaches is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-therapy-for-inherited-genetic-disorders-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Gene Therapy For Inherited Genetic Disorders Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the viral vector-based therapies market, the gene editing techniques market, the ribonucleic acid-based therapies market, and the ex vivo gene therapy market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing clinical success of gene therapies, advancements in vector engineering and gene editing technologies, growing investment in precision medicine, rising approvals of innovative therapies for rare genetic disorders, and expanding manufacturing capabilities for advanced biologics. This momentum reflects the healthcare industry’s focus on developing curative treatments, improving long-term patient outcomes, and accelerating innovation in next-generation genetic therapies, driving strong growth across the global gene therapy ecosystem.

The viral vector-based therapies market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the gene editing techniques market by $1 billion, the ribonucleic acid-based therapies market by $1 billion, and the ex vivo gene therapy market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.