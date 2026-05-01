Pvt.Space Launches Privacy-First Social Platform Focused on Creator Ownership and Monetisation

The world doesn’t need to know everything - Keep it in Pvt.Space.

As big tech profits from user data and algorithm manipulation, Pvt.Space offers a privacy-first alternative built for creators and communities.

For too long, social media has profited from surveillance. Pvt.Space is building a model based on trust, privacy, and ownership.” — Tim Gallagher

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESocial Media Is Broken. Pvt.Space Is Building What Comes Next.Social media was built on the promise of connection, but it evolved into a system powered by surveillance, data harvesting, and algorithmic control. Every click, scroll, like, comment, and interaction is tracked, analysed, and monetised. Users create the value, creators build the audiences, and platforms take the profits.What started as connection became commodification. Data fuels algorithms designed to maximise attention and advertising revenue, while creators face declining organic reach and pay-to-play visibility models just to reach the audiences they built. The result is a broken ecosystem where creators work harder, users sacrifice privacy, and communities lose authenticity.Pvt.Space was built to change that.Pvt.Space is a privacy-first social platform designed for creators, communities, and users who want more control over their content, their audience, and their digital lives. Instead of surveillance-driven advertising, Pvt.Space was built around ownership, privacy, direct communication, and built-in monetisation.Unlike traditional social platforms, Pvt.Space removes dependency on intrusive algorithms and creates direct relationships between creators and their audiences. No artificial reach suppression. No pay-to-reach-your-followers model. No algorithmic gatekeeping.At the core of Pvt.Space is creator monetisation. Built into the platform from day one, creators can generate revenue through subscriptions, tips, paid direct messages, pay-per-message conversations, premium content unlocks through Pvt.Unlocks, and personalised paid shoutouts through Pvt.Shoutouts. Creators keep 85% of their earnings, creating a transparent and sustainable model designed for growth.Privacy is equally central. Pvt.Space gives users advanced privacy controls, selective audience visibility, self-destructing content, private spaces, and enhanced protection through Privacy Plus. Users control who sees their content, who can contact them, and how long content remains visible.Pvt.Space also solves creator fragmentation by combining content publishing into one ecosystem. Users can share photos, reels, videos, podcasts, articles, stories, galleries, audio content, and long-form posts—all in one place. One audience. One platform. One ecosystem.Communication is fully integrated with secure direct messaging, voice calls, video calls, livestreaming, and public or private channels, allowing authentic engagement without platform interference.The platform also includes a built-in wallet and earnings dashboard, enabling creators to track subscriptions, manage revenue, and process payouts directly inside the platform with no third-party systems required.Built for global scale, Pvt.Space supports AI-powered localisation in 28+ languages and smart currency support, helping creators expand internationally while staying locally relevant.As the creator economy grows, demand for better platforms is impossible to ignore. Creators want ownership. Users want privacy. Communities want authentic connection. Traditional social media has prioritised data extraction and advertising revenue for too long.Pvt.Space represents a new model—one built on direct value exchange instead of surveillance, ownership instead of dependency, and privacy instead of exploitation.Social media does not have to work this way.There is another path.Pvt.Space is building it.A future where creators own their audience, users control their privacy, and communities connect on their own terms.The future of social media won’t be built on surveillance.It will be built on trust.And that future starts now.About Pvt.SpacePvt.Space is a privacy-first social platform designed to empower creators and communities through ownership, monetisation, communication, and privacy tools in one integrated ecosystem.Media ContactPvt.Space Media TeamWebsite: Pvt.Space

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