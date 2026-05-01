Faster Payments Service Market Drivers 2026-2030: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Faster Payments Service Market Report 2026_Segment Faster Payments Service Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Faster Payments Service Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Faster Payments Service Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faster Payments Service market to surpass $105 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Payments market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,248 billion by 2030, with Faster Payments Service to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $51,116 billion by 2030, the Faster Payments Service market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Faster Payments Service Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the faster payments service market in 2030, valued at $43 billion. The market is expected to grow from $28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid digitalization of financial services, widespread adoption of mobile payment platforms, increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, strong government support for real-time payment infrastructure, and the presence of leading fintech ecosystems across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations that are accelerating the shift toward cashless economies.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Faster Payments Service Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the faster payments service market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of cross-border real-time payment solutions, strong integration of digital yuan (CBDC) initiatives into payment systems, growing demand for instant settlement in B2B transactions, rising use of embedded finance across e-commerce platforms, and continuous advancements in payment security technologies and fraud prevention mechanisms enhancing transaction reliability and scalability.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Faster Payments Service Market In 2030?

The faster payments service market is segmented by component into software, hardware, and services. The services market will be the largest segment of the faster payments service market segmented by component, accounting for 51% or $53 billion of the total in 2030. The services market will be supported by the growing demand for payment processing, managed services, system integration, and consulting services, increasing adoption of real-time payment platforms by financial institutions and enterprises, rising need for continuous system upgrades and maintenance, and the expansion of digital payment ecosystems across developed and emerging markets.

The faster payments service market is segmented by type into cloud-based and on-premises.

The faster payments service market is segmented by payment method into debit card transactions, credit card transactions, e-wallets, direct debits, and bank transfers.

The faster payments service market is segmented by application into e-commerce, remittances, insurance payments, utility payments, and payroll services.

The faster payments service market is segmented by end user into banks and financial institutions, retailers, corporates and small and medium enterprises, consumers, and government and public sector.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Faster Payments Service Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the faster payments service market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Faster Payments Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global faster payments service market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape payment processing architectures, real-time transaction capabilities, digital financial ecosystems, and cross-border payment efficiencies across the global financial services industry.

Growing Adoption Of AI-Driven Automation In Payment Processing - The growing adoption of AI-driven automation in payment processing is expected to become a key growth driver for the faster payments service market by 2030. Financial institutions and payment providers are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance transaction processing speed, improve fraud detection, automate reconciliation processes, and optimize payment routing. AI-driven systems enable real-time decision-making and reduce operational costs while ensuring higher accuracy and security in payment processing. As digital transaction volumes continue to rise globally, the demand for intelligent automation solutions is expected to strengthen. As a result, the growing adoption of AI-driven automation in payment processing is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Integration Of Edge Computing For Real-Time Decision Making - The integration of edge computing for real-time decision making is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the faster payments service market by 2030. Edge computing enables data processing closer to the source of transactions, reducing latency and enhancing the speed of payment authorization and settlement. This capability is particularly critical for instant payments, where minimal delays are essential for user satisfaction and operational efficiency. Payment providers are increasingly adopting edge-based architectures to support high transaction volumes and ensure uninterrupted service availability. Consequently, the integration of edge computing for real-time decision making is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Focus On Smart Cities And Digital Infrastructure - The rising focus on smart cities and digital infrastructure is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the faster payments service market by 2030. Governments and urban planners are investing in integrated digital ecosystems that support cashless transactions across transportation, utilities, retail, and public services. Faster payment systems play a crucial role in enabling seamless and real-time financial interactions within these smart environments. Additionally, the expansion of digital identity frameworks and interoperable payment platforms is further accelerating adoption. Therefore, the rising focus on smart cities and digital infrastructure is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Faster Payments Service Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software, hardware, and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $35 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of real-time payment platforms, growing demand for scalable cloud-based payment infrastructure, rising investments in payment security and fraud prevention technologies, and continuous expansion of digital financial services across global markets. This momentum reflects the financial industry’s focus on enhancing transaction speed, improving operational efficiency, and enabling seamless user experiences, accelerating growth across the faster payments ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $12 billion, the hardware market by $5 billion, and the services market by $18 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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