Advancing Island Sustainability at The Nautilus Maldives

The Nautilus Maldives

Green Globe Certification recently awarded The Nautilus Maldives its first certification.

The Green Globe certification is a meaningful validation of the work our teams have carried out across the island.” — Philippe Cavory, General Manager at The Nautilus Maldives.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification recently awarded The Nautilus Maldives its first certification. Like its rare exotic namesake with its mesmerising shell structure, The Nautilus Maldives is a beguiling hideaway. The resort consists of 26 exclusive beach and ocean houses, each infused with luxury bohemian touches complemented by indulgent personalised services.Philippe Cavory, General Manager at The Nautilus Maldives said, “The Green Globe certification is a meaningful validation of the work our teams have carried out across the island. From environmental initiatives to responsible sourcing and community partnerships, sustainability at The Nautilus is not a checklist, but a shared commitment embraced across departments.”Harnessing Sunlight and Natural CoolingThe resort has successfully managed its natural resources by taking advantage of its unique island location with abundant sunlight and tropical sea breezes. In 2024, The Nautilus took a decisive step towards implementing clean energy by installing 704 solar panels, generating approximately 430,000 kWh of renewable electricity annually and reducing over 814 tonnes of carbon emissions each year - the equivalent of planting more than 7,800 trees. This is complemented by passive cooling design, energy-efficient LED lighting, smart climate control systems, and careful tracking of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to the introduction of green technology, the property also works with nature in this remote location. Over 20,000 dhun’gethi bushes have been planted, forming the Indian Ocean’s largest green wall. The indigenous plants naturally cool the island, reduce heat absorption, enhance privacy, and support biodiversity - blending environmental performance with aesthetic serenity.Nurturing the Reef and Protecting the BiosphereThe resort is committed to environmental stewardship and guest engagement practices. Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Nautilus actively restores and protects its surrounding marine ecosystem through a coral regeneration program led by a resident marine biologist. Guests are invited to adopt coral frames placed in the lagoon and receive updates on their growth, transforming conservation into a deeply personal experience. The resort also follows the Manta Trust’s Swim with Mantas Code of Conduct, which maintains strict marine protection protocols, and is developing a coral nursery to further enhance reef biodiversity for future generations.Green Team LeadershipThe Nautilus’ sustainability journey is driven by a dedicated cross-functional Green Team. The team coordinates a range of impactful social initiatives that are supported by structured policies, training, and continuous audits. Beyond environmental protection, sustainability extends to caring for people through community empowerment initiatives. The resort prioritises Maldivian employment at all levels, supports local artisans, sources produce and crafts from neighbouring islands, and invests in education through The Nautilus Foundation’s scholarship programs. These initiatives ensure that tourism directly strengthens local livelihoods while preserving cultural heritage and traditional skills.ContactKarlyn BautistaDirector of Marketing and CommunicationsThe Nautilus MaldivesBaa Atoll, MaldivesEmail: karlyn@thenautilusmaldives.comPhone: +960 660 0000

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