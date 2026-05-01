Huron Automotive’s S Huron Road Location Continues to Deliver Full-Service Auto Repair and Tire Sales to Green Bay, WI

ASE-certified and locally owned, the S Huron Road facility serves as a cornerstone auto repair shop Green Bay WI drivers trust for comprehensive vehicle care.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huron Automotive ’s location at 1001 S Huron Road in Green Bay, Wisconsin, continues to operate as one of the area’s most established independent auto repair and tire service facilities. With over a decade of service to the Green Bay community and a team of ASE-certified technicians, the S Huron Road shop has built a strong reputation as an auto repair shop Green Bay WI residents rely on for honest, high-quality vehicle maintenance and repair.A Trusted Presence on Green Bay’s South SideSituated at 1001 S Huron Road, Green Bay, WI 54311, this facility serves as a primary service point for drivers on the south and east sides of Green Bay, as well as nearby communities including Allouez, Bellevue, De Pere, Denmark, and Hobart. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and accepts both scheduled appointments and walk-in visits.The S Huron Road location is one of two Huron Automotive facilities in the city, complementing the Velp Avenue shop on the north side. Together, the two locations provide broad geographic coverage across the greater Green Bay area, reducing drive times and wait times for customers throughout the region.Comprehensive Repair and Maintenance Under One RoofThe S Huron Road facility offers a full menu of automotive repair and preventive maintenance services for all makes and models. Core repair capabilities include brake repair, engine repair, transmission repair, suspension repair, clutch repair, cooling system service, radiator repair, A/C and heating system repair, and check engine light diagnostics. Preventive maintenance services span oil changes, fluid checks and changes, scheduled maintenance programs, belt and hose replacement, air filter replacement, and battery replacement.The location also provides pre-purchase vehicle inspections, headlight restoration, muffler repair, electrical system maintenance, lift kit installation, and fleet management services for businesses operating multiple vehicles in the area.Full Tire Center: Sales, Installation, and ServiceThe S Huron Road shop operates as a full-service tire center, carrying tires from major manufacturers including Goodyear, Michelin, BFGoodrich, Uniroyal, Kelly, Cooper, and Dunlop. Tire services at this location include installation, repair, balancing, rotation, and wheel alignment. A nationwide warranty is available on qualifying tire purchases, providing coverage regardless of where a customer travels.ASE-Certified Technicians and Customer-Focused AmenitiesThe technicians at the S Huron Road location hold ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification, a nationally recognized standard verifying competence in automotive diagnosis and repair. The shop operates as a dealership alternative, offering the same caliber of technical capability with transparent pricing and more direct communication.Customer amenities at this location include 24-hour vehicle drop-off, free loaner vehicles, a local shuttle service, free Wi-Fi, complimentary fresh-brewed coffee, and bottled water. Financing options are available, and the shop accepts the Goodyear Credit Card. Manufacturer rebate promotions on select tire brands are offered throughout the year.Serving the Greater Green Bay CommunityThe S Huron Road location reinforces Huron Automotive’s commitment to being a neighborhood-focused auto repair shop Green Bay WI families and commuters can count on. With over a decade of continuous operation, ASE-certified staff, a comprehensive service menu, and amenities designed to minimize disruption, this facility continues to serve as a dependable resource for vehicle owners across Green Bay’s south side and surrounding communities.About Huron AutomotiveHuron Automotive is a locally owned auto repair and tire service provider in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with locations at 1001 S Huron Road and 2173 Velp Avenue. The company offers comprehensive automotive repair, preventive maintenance, tire sales and service, fleet management, and financing options for all makes and models. ASE-certified and committed to customer satisfaction, Huron Automotive serves Green Bay and surrounding communities including Allouez, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, De Pere, Denmark, Hobart, Howard, and Suamico. For more information, visit huronautomotivegb.com or call (920) 406-2860.

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