Eros Wellness Launches India’s First Sovereign AI-Powered Preventive Primary Healthcare Clinic in Gandhinagar

New AI-Powered Wellness Clinic Brings Multimodal Health Screening, Brain Intelligence, and Preventive Diagnostics to Public Healthcare Infrastructure

We do not count neurons — we measure how well they work together.” — Eros Biocare Brain Intelligence Framework

GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure, Eros Wellness today announced the launch of India’s first AI-enabled Preventive Primary Healthcare Clinic (PHC) at Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Sector 3, Gandhinagar. Developed by Eros Innovation, this clinic serves as the inaugural physical node of a globally exportable digital health ecosystem, integrating multimodal artificial intelligence, cognitive health intelligence, and clinical diagnostics directly into public primary care.The launch was inaugurated in the presence of Smt. Meera Patel, Mayor of Gandhinagar, Smt. Ritaben Patel, MLA, Gandhinagar, and Dr. Sanket Panchasara, alongside senior civic officials, healthcare stakeholders, and community leaders.Operating as a highly efficient access point for continuous preventive care, the clinic provides 30+ health screenings and AI-driven preventive diagnostics in under five minutes. By embedding this technology at the grassroots level, Eros Wellness is bridging the gap between localized, health-relevant data and scalable public health infrastructure.The Digital Health Passport for Continuous Healthcare Monitoring:The Eros Wellness AI Clinic represents a significant advancement in grassroots healthcare delivery, shifting the primary healthcare model from episodic treatment to continuous preventive intelligence. The platform combines traditional diagnostics with advanced AI systems to generate real-time healthinsights, risk stratification, and personalized wellness recommendations for each individual.Crucially, every citizen visiting the clinic activates a Digital Health Passport — a dynamic, continuous health identity hosted on the Eros Universe app. The passport is owned by the citizen, enables longitudinal health tracking across visits, and is built interoperably by design — with planned synchronisation to India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) framework and other national digital health systems as deployment scales. All data is managed in compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.Advanced AI Health Intelligence Platform:At the core of the clinic is Eros Wellness’ proprietary multimodal AI engine, designed to assess health holistically rather than through isolated data points.Key AI-Powered Capabilities Include:• AI Face Scan Diagnostics: Contactless facial analysis generating biomarker indicators, including heart rate, stress markers, blood pressure proxies, and cardiovascular signals in under one minute• Multimodal AI Health Intelligence: Cross-analysis of physiological, biometric, and diagnostic data to identify hidden risk patterns and detect early signs of disease• Prakriti / Constitutional Intelligence: Integration of Ayurvedic constitutional profiling (Vata / Pitta / Kapha) with modern diagnostics for culturally contextualized wellness guidance• Eros Biocare Brain Intelligence Framework: Proprietary AI-powered cognitive wellness engine generating a Brain Health Score (0–100) to assess neural efficiency, cognitive performance, and risk of decline through cognitive testing, physiological signals, behavioural analysis, and voice/NLP inputsComprehensive Clinical Screening in Under Five Minutes:In addition to the regular biomarkers, the clinic offers a robust suite of diagnostics and preventive assessments, including:• AI-Led Preventive Screening• Face Scan Biomarker Analysis• AI Health Risk Stratification• Brain Health Score / Cognitive Intelligence Assessment• Prakriti / Constitutional Profiling• Personalized Wellness Recommendation EngineLeadership Endorsements and Vision:“The launch of India’s first Eros Wellness AI Clinic in Gandhinagar marks a proud milestone for our city and for public healthcare innovation in the country. By bringing advanced AI-powered preventive diagnostics directly into primary healthcare, this clinic will empower our citizens with early health insights, faster screening, and access to proactive wellness support—helping detect risks before disease progresses and strengthening healthcare outcomes at the grassroots level.” — Smt. Meera Patel, Mayor of Gandhinagar“This is the launch of India’s first sovereign AI-powered preventive healthcare clinic — the inaugural node of a globally exportable health intelligence platform.At Eros Wellness, we believe longevity and wellness should be democratized for every citizen, in every country. The Eros Wellness AI Clinic is where sovereign AI, healthcare, and public infrastructure converge to create a smarter, healthier future — beginning in India and scaling globally across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and beyond. This is the start of a preventive healthcare paradigm built for humanity.” — Manju Lulla, Founder, Eros Wellness“Preventive healthcare is the future of public health, and the launch of India’s first Eros Wellness AI Clinic brings that future directly to the people of Gandhinagar. By combining advanced AI-powered screening, wellness intelligence, and rapid diagnostics at the primary care level, this initiative will make healthcare more accessible, proactive, and data-driven—empowering citizens to detect risks early and take charge of their long-term health.” — Smt. Ritaben Patel, MLA, Gandhinagar“The Eros Wellness AI Clinic is a step toward transforming India’s healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. By bringing advanced AI-enabled health screening to the grassroots, we aim to empower communities with early insights and improve health outcomes. However, the true power of this initiative lies in our data insights: by combining constitutional intelligence with real-time biometric AI, we are creating unparalleled, actionable clinical value aligned with our Government’s vision of India’s healthcare ecosystem. This Gandhinagar clinic is not just a healthcare center — it is a highly scalable prototype for the future of preventive healthcare.” — Dr. Shilpa Desai, CEO, Eros Wellness Research & DevelopmentStrategic Vision:This platform is designed as a sovereign, deployable national preventive health system that integrates seamlessly into existing healthcare infrastructure. By adopting this model, governments can reduce long-term healthcare costs through early detection, lower the burden on tertiary hospitals, enable real-timepopulation health intelligence for policy decisions, and improve doctor efficiency through AI-assisted workflows. Each deployment is localized — ensuring citizen data remains within national borders, with full sovereign data governance and government oversight — while models are adapted to local populationhealth profiles. This enables countries to build scalable, AI-powered preventive healthcare systems tailored to their citizens.The Gandhinagar launch serves as the first deployment in Eros Wellness’ broader vision to create one of the world’s largest AI-powered preventive healthcare networks by integrating intelligent screening and health intelligence systems into public and private care infrastructure.The platform is designed to support:• Early Disease Detection• Population-Level Health Intelligence• Reduced Tertiary Hospital Burden• Faster Clinical Decision Making• Scalable Preventive Care InfrastructureThe Eros Wellness AI Clinic is further strengthened by Eros Innovation’s ongoing collaboration with the Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CCE), Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, under the landmark Gujarat CARES 2025 initiative — a population-scale longitudinal preventive health study designed to advance AI-led early detection and public health intelligence.“The Eros Wellness AI Clinic represents a progressive step toward the future of preventive healthcare in India. By embedding AI-driven screening, early risk identification, and health intelligence into primary care infrastructure, such models can meaningfully strengthen disease prevention and improve population-level health outcomes. This is the kind of innovation required to build a smarter, more preventive healthcare system for the country.”— Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, Centre for Cancer Epidemiology, Tata Memorial Centre, MumbaiAbout Eros WellnessEros Wellness is the healthcare and preventive intelligence division of Eros Innovation, focused on building AI-native health infrastructure that combines multimodal diagnostics, cognitive intelligence, and constitutional health models, and digital wellness ecosystems to deliver scalable preventive healthcare solutions globally.About Eros InnovationEthical Cultural AIEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural infrastructure group building advanced systems across artificial intelligence, media, education, wellness, and deep-tech environments. The company architects India’s Large Cultural Models (LCM) and Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM), trained on over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared cultural tokens. Its multilingual voice and identity stack, including Eros PersonaAI, is designed with governance, consent, andtraceability at its core.Eros Innovation operates through nine integrated verticals spanning AI research, creator platforms, tokenized IP infrastructure, sovereign compute, AI-native cinematic production, digital wellness systems, and AI education — forming a vertically integrated cultural AI ecosystem. Through Eros Universe, its AI-powered Creator Super App, the company enables creators, enterprises, and institutions to build, localize, distribute, and monetize culturally groundedAI experiences at a global scale, reaching 100M+ subscribers and followers across digital platforms through its Ecosystem.Headquartered in the Isle of Man with operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and aligned with the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with institutions including IIT Madras, Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for sovereign, rights-compliant AI rooted in language, culture, and identity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.