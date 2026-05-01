Resurfacing project begins on CO 74 (Bear Creek Road) in Early May

Jefferson County — The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with prime contractor Brannan Sand and Gravel, will begin resurfacing and improvement work on Colorado Highway 74 (Bear Creek Road) between Evergreen Lake and Lair O' the Bear Park (Mile Point 6.9 to MP 12.5). Work is anticipated to begin on May 4 and continue through Fall 2026.

The project will primarily consist of roadway surface treatment work, including an asphalt mill and overlay. Additional construction activities will include utility upgrades, shoulder widening, guardrail removal and replacement, concrete curb ramp upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and bridge deck rehabilitation work over Bear Creek.

“This section of CO 74 is essential to local residents and travelers,” said CDOT Region Transportation Director Jessica Myklebust. “The new road surface and project enhancements, including enhancing pedestrian accessibility, will make travel smoother and safer for both motorists and pedestrians throughout this corridor.”

The $6.5 million project is expected to deliver meaningful improvements to the CO 74 corridor. Resurfacing will provide a more comfortable driving experience for motorists. An even roadway surface reduces everyday wear-and-tear on vehicles and allows for better driver control in variable weather conditions – an important benefit to the winding mountain highway. Additional curb ramp upgrades will enhance pedestrian accessibility through downtown Evergreen and guardrail replacements will provide added protection for motorists navigating the mountain route.

Traffic Impacts

General construction operations will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Milling and paving operations on the west end of the project zone through the town of Evergreen will occur overnight, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., to minimize daytime impacts in the downtown corridor. All other operations are anticipated to take place during regular daytime hours.

Daily traffic shifts and single-lane closures with one through-lane of travel will be maintained most days.

Periodic flagging operations are expected as sections of the highway are reduced to a single lane.

The highway width will narrow to 12 feet in several locations within the work zone.

Speed reductions will be in place for the duration of the project.

Sidewalk access will be restricted intermittently throughout downtown Evergreen, with pedestrian detour routes in place.

Business and residential access will be maintained during daytime hours, with some temporary restrictions during milling and paving operations. All affected properties will be notified prior to any access interruptions.

While significant delays are not anticipated, motorists are encouraged to allow up to 10 minutes of additional travel time when passing through the construction zone.

Drivers should use extra caution around cyclists on lane-restricted roadways, particularly during summer months when cyclist traffic increases. Slow down, watch for workers and equipment, and leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Visit COTrip.org for real-time lane closure updates and road conditions on this project and others throughout the state.

Map of project work zone on CO 74 (Bear Creek Road) between Evergreen Lake and Lair O’ the Bear Park, MP 6.9 to MP 12.5.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!