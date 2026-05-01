MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 Reveals Full Nominees

Major Six Categories Nominees

Winners To Be Announced On June 13 In Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN (MAJ), the country’s largest music awards ceremony, revealed Thursday, April 30 the nominees for all the categories set to be awarded this June at the second installment of an event aiming to spotlight Japanese music on the global stage.From TOKYO NODE on the top floor of the Toranamon Hills building in the capital’s downtown, MAJ ambassadors Kento Nakajima and Mei Hata introduced the nominated songs, artists, albums and more for all categories. These included the six major categories set to be handed out at TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO on Saturday, June 13: Songs of the Year, Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Global Hit from Japan, and Best Song Asia. The nominations for these categories are below.More details regarding the Grand Ceremony set to be held on June 13 will be revealed in the near future.Ahead of the main ceremony, a series of concerts and events will be held in Tokyo under the title MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK.The first edition of MAJ was held in Kyoto at the historic ROHM Theater in 2025. The event is overseen by CEIPA (Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association), a first-of-its-kind organization uniting Japan’s five major music industry organizations.Song of the Year Nominees:HANA — ”Blue Jeans”Kenshi Yonezu — ”IRIS OUT”Sakanaction — ”Kaiju”AiNA THE END — ”On The Way”M!LK — ”Sukisugite Metsu!”Artist of the Year Nominees:Fujii KazeHANAMrs. GREEN APPLESakanactionKenshi YonezuNew Artist Of The Year Nominees:CANDY TUNEHANAluvSTARGLOWBrandy SenkiAlbum of the Year Nominees:Mrs. GREEN APPLE — 10Various Artists — Dear Jubilee - RADWIMPS TRIBUTE -Hoshino Gen — GenFujii Kaze — PremaSouthern All Stars —THANK YOU SO MUCHBest Global Hit from Japan Nominees:XG — ”Hypnotize”Kenshi Yonezu — “IRIS OUT”Kenshi Yonezu And Hikaru Utada — ”JANE DOE”LiSA — ”ReawakeR（feat. Felix of Stray Kids）”Ado — ”Useewa”Best Song AsiaSilet Open Up — ”Tabola Bale” (Indonesia)Cup of Joe — “Multo” (Philippines)PLAVE — ”Dash” (South Korea)WOODZ — ”Drowning” (South Korea)HUNTR/X — “Golden” (South Korea)MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 – Event OverviewDate: June 13, 2026 (Sat)Event Week: June 5 (Fri) – June 13 (Sat), 2026Venue: TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO and other locations

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