MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 Reveals Full Nominees
Winners To Be Announced On June 13 In TokyoTOKYO, JAPAN, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN (MAJ), the country’s largest music awards ceremony, revealed Thursday, April 30 the nominees for all the categories set to be awarded this June at the second installment of an event aiming to spotlight Japanese music on the global stage.
From TOKYO NODE on the top floor of the Toranamon Hills building in the capital’s downtown, MAJ ambassadors Kento Nakajima and Mei Hata introduced the nominated songs, artists, albums and more for all categories. These included the six major categories set to be handed out at TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO on Saturday, June 13: Songs of the Year, Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Global Hit from Japan, and Best Song Asia. The nominations for these categories are below.
A full list of nominees can be found here
More details regarding the Grand Ceremony set to be held on June 13 will be revealed in the near future.
Ahead of the main ceremony, a series of concerts and events will be held in Tokyo under the title MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK.
A full list of programming can be found here
The first edition of MAJ was held in Kyoto at the historic ROHM Theater in 2025. The event is overseen by CEIPA (Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association), a first-of-its-kind organization uniting Japan’s five major music industry organizations.
Visit the official website for more information
Song of the Year Nominees:
HANA — ”Blue Jeans”
Kenshi Yonezu — ”IRIS OUT”
Sakanaction — ”Kaiju”
AiNA THE END — ”On The Way”
M!LK — ”Sukisugite Metsu!”
Artist of the Year Nominees:
Fujii Kaze
HANA
Mrs. GREEN APPLE
Sakanaction
Kenshi Yonezu
New Artist Of The Year Nominees:
CANDY TUNE
HANA
luv
STARGLOW
Brandy Senki
Album of the Year Nominees:
Mrs. GREEN APPLE — 10
Various Artists — Dear Jubilee - RADWIMPS TRIBUTE -
Hoshino Gen — Gen
Fujii Kaze — Prema
Southern All Stars —THANK YOU SO MUCH
Best Global Hit from Japan Nominees:
XG — ”Hypnotize”
Kenshi Yonezu — “IRIS OUT”
Kenshi Yonezu And Hikaru Utada — ”JANE DOE”
LiSA — ”ReawakeR（feat. Felix of Stray Kids）”
Ado — ”Useewa”
Best Song Asia
Silet Open Up — ”Tabola Bale” (Indonesia)
Cup of Joe — “Multo” (Philippines)
PLAVE — ”Dash” (South Korea)
WOODZ — ”Drowning” (South Korea)
HUNTR/X — “Golden” (South Korea)
MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 – Event Overview
Date: June 13, 2026 (Sat)
Event Week: June 5 (Fri) – June 13 (Sat), 2026
Venue: TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO and other locations
TAKAHIRO KANAZAWA
Vegas PR Group
takahiro.kanazawa@vegaspr.jp
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