Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market to Reach USD $30.46 Billion by 2030 at 25.2% CAGR

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Report 2026_Segment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market to surpass $30 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Business Process as a service (BPaaS) market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $75 billion by 2030, with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to represent around 40% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Automotive exterior trim parts market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the robotic process automation (RPA) market in 2030, valued at $11.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the early adoption of automation technologies across enterprises, the presence of leading RPA solution providers, increasing investments in digital transformation initiatives, rising demand for process optimization across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT, and strong focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing manual workloads through intelligent automation solutions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the robotic process automation (RPA) market in 2030, valued at $10.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to strong enterprise IT infrastructure enabling rapid deployment of automation tools, increasing demand for hyper automation strategies across large organizations, growing adoption of cloud-based RPA platforms, rising focus on compliance and audit automation in regulated industries, and continuous innovation in low-code and no-code automation solutions improving accessibility and scalability.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market In 2030?

The robotic process automation (RPA) market is segmented by component into software and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the robotic process automation (RPA) market segmented by component, accounting for 66% or $20 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the increasing adoption of scalable automation platforms, rising demand for unattended automation solutions, continuous advancements in AI-enabled RPA tools, growing need for integration with enterprise applications, and increasing focus on end-to-end process automation across industries.

The robotic process automation (RPA) market is segmented by deployment into cloud and on-premise.

The robotic process automation (RPA) market is segmented by organization into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.

The robotic process automation (RPA) market is segmented by application into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, government and defense, energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the robotic process automation (RPA ) market leading up to 2030 is 25%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global robotic process automation (RPA) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise automation strategies, digital transformation roadmaps, workforce productivity models, and business process optimization frameworks across the global economy.

Rising Demand For Business Process Efficiency - The rising demand for business process efficiency is expected to become a key growth driver for the robotic process automation (RPA) market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly focusing on automating repetitive and rule-based tasks to improve accuracy, reduce processing time, and enhance service delivery. RPA solutions enable seamless execution of high-volume tasks across departments such as finance, HR, and customer service, reducing human errors and operational bottlenecks. As businesses continue to prioritize efficiency and agility, the adoption of RPA technologies is expected to accelerate significantly. As a result, the rising demand for business process efficiency is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Digital Transformation Initiatives - The increasing digital transformation initiatives are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the robotic process automation (RPA) market by 2030. Enterprises across industries are investing heavily in digital technologies to modernize legacy systems, improve customer engagement, and enhance data-driven decision-making. RPA plays a critical role in these initiatives by enabling automation of complex workflows and integration of disparate systems. The growing adoption of cloud-based platforms and AI-powered automation tools is further strengthening the role of RPA in digital transformation strategies. Consequently, the increasing digital transformation initiatives are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Growing Need For Cost Reduction And Productivity Improvement - The growing need for cost reduction and productivity improvement is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the robotic process automation (RPA) market by 2030. Organizations are leveraging RPA to minimize labor costs, optimize resource utilization, and improve operational scalability. Automation reduces dependency on manual intervention, enabling employees to focus on higher-value tasks and strategic activities. Additionally, RPA solutions offer faster return on investment and improved process consistency, making them attractive for enterprises across sectors. Therefore, the growing need for cost reduction and productivity improvement is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of end-to-end automation platforms, growing demand for consulting, implementation, and maintenance services, rising integration of AI and analytics with RPA solutions, expanding use of cloud-based automation tools, and continuous need for scalable and flexible automation frameworks across enterprises. This momentum reflects the growing emphasis on intelligent automation, operational efficiency, and digital workforce expansion, accelerating growth across the global RPA ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $13 billion, while the services market is projected to grow by $7 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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