Digital Personalized Nutrition Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Trend Analysis and Forecast 2030

Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Size Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Report Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Digital Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Digital Personalized Nutrition Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Personalized Nutrition market to surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Virtual Nutrition Coach App market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $898 billion by 2030, with Digital Personalized Nutrition to represent around 0.2% of the parent market.Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $1,138 billion by 2030, the Digital Personalized Nutrition market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Digital Personalized Nutrition Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the digital personalized nutrition market in 2030, valued at $0.63 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.29 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness of personalized health and wellness, rising adoption of digital health technologies and mobile health applications, growing demand for tailored dietary solutions based on genetic and lifestyle data, expanding integration of AI and data analytics in nutrition planning, and the strong presence of key market players and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the digital personalized nutrition market in 2030, valued at $0.56 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness of personalized health and wellness, rising adoption of digital health platforms and wearable technologies, growing demand for data-driven dietary recommendations, advancements in genomics and microbiome research, and the country’s strong digital infrastructure supporting innovation in personalized nutrition solutions.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Digital Personalized Nutrition Market In 2030?

The digital personalized nutrition market is segmented by purchase model into subscription and one-time purchase. The subscription market will be the largest segment of the digital personalized nutrition market segmented by purchase model, accounting for 65% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The subscription market will be supported by its recurring revenue model, increasing consumer preference for personalized health solutions, growing adoption of digital health platforms, rising awareness of preventive healthcare and nutrition, expanding integration of AI and data analytics in diet planning, and strong demand for convenient and continuous wellness services.

The digital personalized nutrition market is segmented by application into generic health and fitness, disease-based, and sports nutrition.

The digital personalized nutrition market is segmented by end user into direct consumers, wellness and fitness centers, hospitals and clinics, and institutions.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the digital personalized nutrition market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Digital Personalized Nutrition Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global digital personalized nutrition market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the demand for retained nutrition products, smartphone penetration and health applications, preference for a healthy lifestyle, digital healthcare integration, personalized wellness strategies, and innovation across nutrition technology ecosystems.

Rising Demand For Retained Nutrition Products - The growing demand for personalized nutrition products is expected to be a key driver of the digital personalized nutrition market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly shifting away from generic diet plans toward solutions tailored to their individual health conditions, metabolic profiles, and wellness objectives. Advanced technologies such as genetic testing, microbiome analysis, and real-time health data tracking enable platforms to deliver customized dietary recommendations, supplements, and nutrition plans. Heightened awareness of the link between diet and chronic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, is further accelerating this trend. Companies are responding by offering DNA-based diet programs, personalized supplement subscriptions, and targeted nutrition kits. Integration with digital platforms allows continuous monitoring and dynamic adjustments, enhancing effectiveness and user satisfaction. Consequently, the rising demand for retained nutrition products is projected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increase In Smartphone Penetration And Health Application – The rapid increase in smartphone usage and health-focused applications is anticipated to significantly support the growth of the digital personalized nutrition market by 2030. Smartphones serve as accessible tools for managing nutrition through features such as diet tracking, health monitoring, and real-time guidance. Integration with wearable devices and sensors enables the collection of detailed personal data, including activity levels, sleep patterns, and calorie intake, which is analyzed to generate tailored recommendations. The convenience and widespread availability of mobile health apps have broadened access to personalized nutrition services across diverse populations. Additionally, these platforms facilitate virtual consultations with nutrition professionals, improving user engagement and adherence. As a result, the increase in smartphone penetration and health applications is expected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Preference For Healthy Lifestyle - The increasing inclination toward healthier living is set to be a major growth catalyst for the digital personalized nutrition market by 2030. Consumers are placing greater emphasis on balanced diets, weight management, and overall well-being, driven by rising awareness of lifestyle-related diseases and improved access to health information. Personalized nutrition platforms support this shift by offering tailored meal plans, targeted nutritional guidance, and behavior-focused coaching aligned with individual health goals. Continuous data input from wearable devices and health monitoring tools allows these platforms to refine recommendations over time, improving outcomes. As preventive healthcare gains prominence over reactive treatment approaches, personalized nutrition is emerging as a key solution for long-term health management. Consequently, the increasing preference for a healthy lifestyle is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Digital Personalized Nutrition Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the subscription market and the one-time purchase market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.1 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing consumer preference for personalized nutrition solutions, growing adoption of digital health platforms and subscription-based models, rising awareness of preventive healthcare and wellness, expanding integration of advanced technologies such as AI and data analytics, and continuous innovation in customized dietary products and services. This growth reflects the accelerating shift toward individualized nutrition and digital health ecosystems, supporting sustained expansion within the broader digital personalized nutrition market.

The subscription market is projected to grow by $0.7 billion, and the one-time purchase market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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