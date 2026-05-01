Sculptor Sabin Howard Awarded Prize for Advancing American Art and Culture

Sculptor Sabin Howard speaks at ISI Awards Sabin Howard A Soldier's Journey on site The Grand Liberty Arch for Salt Lake City Sabin Howard's A Soldier's Journey

Art is more than just visual, it is visual narrative. It is story about you, and story is what unites us and brings us together and that is what our country needs now.” — Sabin Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sculptor Sabin Howard Receives Intercollegiate Studies Institute’s Linda L. Bean Award for Advancing American Art and Culture

At tonight's America 500 Gala for Western Civilization, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) awarded master sculptor Sabin Howard the Linda L. Bean Award for Advancing Art and Culture, honoring his extraordinary achievements in renewing classical figurative art and elevating the role of beauty, virtue, and memory in public life.

Widely described as “America’s Michelangelo,” Howard is best known as the sculptor of “A Soldier’s Journey,” the monumental bronze relief that forms the sculptural heart of the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., officially unveiled in Pershing Park in 2024. This 58‑foot‑long narrative frieze, the largest bronze relief of its kind in the world, depicts the transformation of a citizen into a soldier and back again, presenting an epic story of sacrifice, love, and homecoming in a classically inspired visual language.

"Sabin has brought classical figurative sculpture back to the mall," said Gala host, and co-host of Fox News Channel’s morning show Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade. "Sabin Howard is using his public art and monuments to call everyday Americans back to greatness, to challenge us, no matter what the walk of life we're in, to live with heroic virtue and purpose. That's something this country has been hungry for without knowing it."

The Linda L. Bean Award for Advancing Art and Culture, established by ISI to recognize artists whose work strengthens American civilization and its cultural inheritance, celebrates individuals whose achievements reflect technical excellence, moral seriousness, and a deep engagement with the Western artistic canon. Howard’s oeuvre, from his studio practice in New York and New Jersey to one of the nation’s most prominent new memorials in Washington, D.C., exemplifies these ideals through its meticulous craftsmanship and vision of humanity as made in the image of God and capable of rising to every occasion.

In accepting the award, Howard expressed gratitude for the recognition. He emphasized the importance of art that represents us in elevated ways and of being grateful for, and proud of, our country. "We, we the people, all live in America, and I am an example of what is possible in this country. I could not draw at nineteen, and I end up making a national memorial by the White House."

Howard further spoke of the "civilizational" moment and the need to reclaim the beauty and sacredness of art. "Art represents who we are," Howard stated. "I don't want to be represented by a pile of bricks on the floor. We are way, way greater than that!"

The award was presented during ISI’s America 500 gala in Washington, D.C., a celebration of the enduring achievements of Western civilization and the institutions, ideas, and artistic traditions that have shaped the American experiment in ordered liberty. By selecting Howard for this year’s honor, ISI underscores its commitment to supporting artists who contribute to a vibrant, humane, and civilizationally grounded cultural life for future generations.

About Sabin Howard

Sabin Howard (b. 1963) is the foremost classical figurative sculptor. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, and he has become a leading voice in the contemporary return to traditional form and narrative in sculpture. His most prominent commission, “A Soldier’s Journey” at the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., stands as a landmark of 21st‑century civic art and a major contribution to the American commemorative landscape. Sabin is now in the working on the Grand Liberty Arch, a monument to American history and the American ideals of agency, self-responsibility, and manifesting personal vision. The Grand Liberty Arch also celebrates family and the ethic of hard work. It will be place in Salt Lake City.

About the Intercollegiate Studies Institute

Founded in 1953, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute is dedicated to educating the next generation of American leaders in the principles of ordered liberty, virtue, and the Western intellectual and cultural tradition. Through student programs, publications, events, and fellowships, ISI introduces young Americans to the permanent questions and great works that have shaped our civilization.

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