MEDDIC Academy Enters Its 10th Year, Highlighting a Decade of MEDDIC/MEDDPICC® Education and Innovation

MEDDIC/MEDDPICC growth MEDDIC Academy's global users map

As MEDDIC Academy enters its 10th year, it highlights key milestones that helped turn MEDDIC/MEDDPICC® into a global education ecosystem.

We completed MEDDIC, structured it, and made it accessible to all. Our role has been to codify and modernize what was once a word-of-mouth checklist into a global MEDDPICC® education ecosystem.” — Darius Lahoutifard

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDDIC Academy has entered its 10th year of business, marking a significant milestone in the global development of MEDDIC/ MEDDPICC education.Founded in May 2017 by Darius Lahoutifard, MEDDIC Academy was built on pioneering work that began in 2013 with the first publication dedicated to MEDDIC/MEDDPICC. Over the years, that work expanded into a broader educational and enablement ecosystem that has helped bring structure, consistency, and practical application to a checklist that had long existed largely as tribal knowledge.Today, MEDDIC Academy serves professionals and organizations in more than 132 countries through training, certification, literature, and tools centered around MEDDPICCSales and Infinite SalesLeadership.The impact of this work can also be seen in customer-reported outcomes, including:- Aryaka Networks: average win rate increased from 7% to 51%- Innoviti: monthly revenue grew to 3x its level from 12 months earlier- Engage XR: revenue nearly doubled- Fortinet: 2,000 sellers were trained by 20 MEDDIC Academy-certified trainers, with adoption within weeks and early results within a monthAs MEDDIC Academy enters its 10th year, the company points to a series of milestones that shaped its growth and contribution to the field:- July 2013: Publication of the first dedicated MEDDIC/MEDDPICCslide deck available free-of-charge for the sales community- June 2019: First formal certification program to evaluate and certify professional MEDDIC/MEDDPICCtrainers- May 2017: Launch of MEDDIC Academy, the first online learning platform dedicated to MEDDIC/MEDDPICC- June 2020: Publication of "Always Be Qualifying", the first book on MEDDIC/MEDDPICC, an Amazon Best-seller,- January 2021: Gartner included MEDDIC Academy on its Sales Training Providers Magic Quadrant.- September 2025: Launch of the MEDDPICCCoach AI, extending the ecosystem into AI-enabled sales coachingThese milestones reflect a broader mission: to codify, structure, teach, and scale globally what had existed as tribal knowledge and word of mouth into a formal education ecosystem.“A decade ago, MEDDIC was more or less known by ex-PTC sellers and managers, with varying degrees of precision,” said Darius Lahoutifard, founder of MEDDIC Academy. “We completed it, structured it, and made it accessible to all. Our role has been to codify the word-of-mouth checklist, modernize it, teach it globally, and build the MEDDPICCeducation ecosystem around it.”Over the past decade, MEDDIC Academy has grown from an educational initiative into a global platform serving professionals, managers, trainers, and enterprises seeking practical sales and leadership development. Its clients include companies such as Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Cisco, S&P Global, and Trend Micro.The company’s expanding ecosystem now includes digital learning, certifications, books, in-person and virtual live workshops, AI coaching, and practical sales tools designed to help users move from understanding MEDDIC/MEDDPICCto applying MEDDPICCin real deals.As it enters its 10th year, MEDDIC Academy says its focus remains the same: helping professionals and organizations build practical capability through rigorous sales education, disciplined execution, and continued innovation around the MEDDPICCecosystem. At this time, it revisits its founder’s 8th-anniversary LinkedIn reflection , offering a personal look at the journey behind its global growth.About MEDDIC AcademyMEDDIC Academy is a leading global provider of sales and leadership training, offering blended learning through online, in-person, virtual, and self-paced programs. Founded in 2017 by Darius Lahoutifard, author of Always Be Qualifying and the builder who codified MEDDIC from tribal knowledge into the global MEDDPICCeducation ecosystem, the company helps professionals and leaders worldwide develop practical skills through MEDDPICCSales and Infinite SalesLeadership training and certification. Its clients include Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Cisco, S&P Global, and Trend Micro. MEDDIC Academy continues to expand the MEDDPICCecosystem through innovative enablement tools including the MEDDPICCApp, MEDDPICCCoach, and Plan2Close MEDDPICCPress Contact:MEDDPICCis a trademark registered with l’INPI, owned by Darius Lahoutifard, and used by MEDDIC Academy under exclusive authorization. Infinite Salesis a registered trademark with USPTO, owned by Darius Lahoutifard and used by MEDDIC Academy under exclusive authorization.. All rights reserved.

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