Phoenix Veterans Share Personal Reflections on Service and Coming Home During Times of Conflict

Veterans Forum: Generations of Service

Veterans Forum anchors lead-up to 30th anniversary of the Honoring America’s Veterans Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring America's Veterans, Veterans Forum brings three generations of war veterans together in Phoenix to share personal reflections on what it means to serve in conflict and what they need to reintegrate when they return home.

What: Honoring America’s Veterans Forum, Generations of Service, 250 Years of Freedom, 30 Years of Honor

Topic: 250th Anniversary of our nation and 30 Years of Honor from the HAV Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, history of service presentations followed by a panel discussion featuring veterans from the Vietnam War, the Somalia conflict, and Operation Iraqi Freedom sharing firsthand experiences of service, sacrifice, and what they need after returning home from conflict.

When: Thursday, May 7th, 2026, 8 a.m.

Where: Aunt Chilada’s Restaurant, 7330 N. Dreamy Draw, Phoenix AZ 85020

Special Guests:

• Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, US Marine Corps Veteran will highlight the states efforts for the 250th Anniversary

• HAV Executive Director Paula Pedene, US Navy Cold War and Desert Storm Veteran will highlight the historical timeline of wars and the impact both veterans and the community have shared for our freedom

• Rick Romley, US Marine Corps Veteran, Vietnam, will highlight what veterans need when they return home from war

• Aaron Dudney, US Army Veteran, Somalia, will highlight what veterans need when they return home from war

• Brian Ishmael, US Army Veteran, Operation Iraqi Freedom, will highlight what veterans need when they return home from war

Why this matters:

As current events bring renewed attention to global conflict and military service, this forum offers timely, firsthand perspectives from those who have served.

The event also serves as a key lead-in to the 30th anniversary of the HAV Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, one of the nation’s largest parades honoring veterans, and aligns with this year’s theme: 250 Years of Freedom, 30 Years of Honor.

For nearly three decades, Honoring America’s Veterans has led efforts in Phoenix to recognize military service across generations, ensuring that veterans' sacrifices are remembered and honored by the community.

To attend, please RSVP by May 4: https://honoringamericasveterans.org/2026-veterans-forum/

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