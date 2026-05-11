MARK & LONA Appoints aespa KARINA as New Brand Ambassador to Accelerate Global Growth‗

JAPAN, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cube Co., Ltd. held a press conference in Tokyo on April 27 to announce the appointment of Karina, leader of the globally acclaimed Korean group aespa, as the new brand ambassador for its luxury golf brand, MARK & LONA. Marking the brand’s first female ambassador, the event also unveiled new campaign visuals and the latest commercial, “PLAY ILLUSION,” featuring KARINA.

https://markandlona.us/blogs/news/26ss-new-ambassador

Founded in 2008, MARK & LONA has pioneered the concept of “Luxury Golf,” bringing innovation to the traditionally conservative golf apparel industry through bold design, premium materials, and high performance. The brand offers multiple collections, including GENERAL, CODE, FER, and T-LINE, and has established a unique position through cross-industry collaborations and strong entertainment value. Cube Co., Ltd. continues to expand globally across key Asian markets through retail, shop-in-shop, and e-commerce channels.

At the event, Chairman and CEO Tomoaki Matsumura introduced the company’s strategy and explained that KARINA was chosen after her appearance in aespa’s “Supernova” music video left him with “a lightning-like impact.” He also praised her professionalism during the filming of “PLAY ILLUSION,” shot in Seoul under harsh winter conditions, and expressed confidence in her role as a New Brand Ambassador.

KARINA shared her excitement about the appointment, stating she was initially surprised but very happy, and expressed confidence in successfully conveying a new image of the brand through the campaign. She also noted her positive impression of MARK & LONA, influenced by her family's interest in golf. The event featured a fashion show showcasing the brand's latest collections, as well as a screening of the new commercial, which presents a fantastical narrative across space, sky, desert, underwater, and the city. KARINA also introduced key looks, highlighting their design, comfort, and functionality.

A special putting challenge segment added a playful element to the event, with KARINA successfully completing the challenge on her third attempt. Through this initiative, MARK & LONA aims to further strengthen its global brand presence and expand its reach to new customer segments worldwide.

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