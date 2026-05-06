U.S. Endowment Partners with Forest Products Lab to Spotlight Innovation Through Video Series

This video series shines a light on the dedication of researchers who are creating new possibilities and markets for forest products that will help to ensure the long-term vitality of working forests.” — Alicia Cramer, Chief Operating Officer at the U.S. Endowment

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities (the Endowment) has partnered with the USDA Forest Service’s Forest Products Laboratory to highlight innovation, stewardship and economic opportunity in America’s forest products sector through a video series The series, co-funded by the Endowment and Forest Products Laboratory, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at groundbreaking research and unique facilities, while demonstrating how forest product innovations are delivering real-world benefits to communities, industries and ecosystems across the country.The Forest Products Laboratory is the nation’s only federally funded national wood utilization research laboratory. Located in Madison, Wis., the Forest Products Laboratory is responsible for scientific research on wood and developing innovative wood products with the objective of promoting the nation’s economy, healthy forests and quality of life for American citizens through wood and fiber utilization research.“Forests and the products they provide are central to strong communities, healthy landscapes and sound economies,” said Alicia Cramer, Chief Operating Officer at the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities. “This video series shines a light on the ingenuity and dedication of researchers who are creating new possibilities and markets for forest products that will help to ensure the long-term vitality of working forests.”The videos provide an inside look at key areas of research and innovation, including:• Engineering and Remote Sensing – Technologies that improve how we monitor and manage forests at scale.• Wood Preservation – Advancing methods to extend the life of wood products and improve environmentally-friendly processes.• Nanocellulose and Innovations – Unlocking new uses for wood-based materials with extraordinary strength and versatility.• Wood Anatomy and Forensic Work – Applying cutting-edge science to identify wood species, trace origins and combat illegal logging.• Carwash Chamber – A unique testing facility that simulates weather exposure for building materials to assess long-term performance.• Fire Lab – A specialized research environment where scientists develop new approaches to fire safety, material resilience and structural performance.By making this work accessible through video storytelling, the Endowment and Forest Products Laboratory are demonstrating the positive impact of forest product research on communities, industries and landscapes nationwide.About the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and CommunitiesThe U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities is a not-for-profit public charity collaborating with partners in the public and private sectors to advance systemic, transformative, and sustainable change for the health and vitality of the nation’s working forests and forest-reliant communities. To learn more about the Endowment, please visit our website at www.usendowment.org

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