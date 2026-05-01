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Doctors are unclear about their role in government’s vision for neighbourhood health, warns Royal College of Physicians

In its new ‘RCP View on neighbourhood health’ report, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) sets out a vision for the role of medical specialists in neighbourhood-based care as it’s revealed nearly half (48%) of physicians report being unclear about how their role would function within a neighbourhood health team. 

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Doctors are unclear about their role in government’s vision for neighbourhood health, warns Royal College of Physicians

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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