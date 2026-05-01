House adopts Senate-passed budget resolution, marking next step toward narrow reconciliation bill

The House April 29 passed a Senate-approved budget resolution by a 215-211 vote. Now that the House and Senate have passed identical resolutions, legislators will begin drafting a narrow reconciliation bill to address additional funding for immigration enforcement that was not included in the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill. The budget resolution instructs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the House Homeland Security and Judiciary committees to draft legislation by May 15 that provides up to $70 billion in funding.

The AHA will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds for any potential impacts on hospitals and health systems. An AHA webpage and fact sheet provide additional information on budget reconciliation.