The Hospitality Hangout and DailyPay Bring the Industry's Top Voices to the Mic in Powerful New Episode Series

Episodes featuring top restaurant CEOs and executives begin rolling out Tuesday, May 12th on The Hospitality Hangout — the #1 B2B foodservice podcast.

When you put the right people in the room, magic happens. That's exactly what we did at RLC with DailyPay — and we can't wait for you to hear it.” — Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media and DailyPay successfully partnered at the Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC) 2026, held April 19–22 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Together, they brought The Hospitality Hangout, the #1 B2B foodservice podcast, to life on site, recording exclusive new episodes with some of the restaurant industry's most influential voices.Hosted by Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the live podcast studio drew an impressive lineup of restaurant CEOs and executives to the microphone. Guests recorded at RLC 2026 include Neel Patel, CEO of Rego Restaurant Group/Quiznos; Scott Drake, CEO of CEC Entertainment; Josh Kern, CEO of Snooze Eatery; MJ Worsham, VP of Restaurant Technology at Five Guys; Cathy Chavenet, CMO of Paris Baguette; and Adam Goldberg, CEO of Rock & Brews. Their conversations, spanning leadership, innovation, technology, and the evolving guest experience, reflect the depth of dialogue that defines RLC every year.Episodes from the RLC activation begin rolling out on Tuesday, May 12th, available across all major podcast platforms wherever The Hospitality Hangout is streamed. Listeners can expect candid, entertaining, insightful conversations that capture the energy and ideas that emerged from one of the industry's premier annual gatherings.The activation was made possible through Branded Hospitality Media's partnership with DailyPay, whose sponsorship of The Hospitality Hangout at RLC reflects a shared commitment to supporting the restaurant industry's operators and workforce. DailyPay's on-demand pay platform is trusted by hundreds of leading restaurant and hospitality brands, making the partnership a natural fit for the conversations happening at RLC."Rooms like RLC are where the real conversations happen and we made sure these stories are heard beyond the four walls of the event," said Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. "Partnering with DailyPay allowed us to show up in a big way at one of the most important conferences in our industry. We're proud of the voices we captured and can't wait for our listeners to hear what these leaders had to say."For media inquiries or to learn more about partnership opportunities with Branded Hospitality Media, please contact Julie Zucker, julie@branded.nyc.About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is the leading media platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, venture investors, advisors, and brand builders, Branded leverages its ecosystem of industry leaders to create and capture value through strategic storytelling, experiential events, and multimedia content that connects hospitality, technology, and capital.

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