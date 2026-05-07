Marsha Evans, LPC to Host Free Full-Day Virtual Wellness Summit Featuring 11 Expert Speakers on May 30, 2026

Featured Speakers of the Wellness Across the Lifespan Virtual Summit-Sunday May 30, 2026

Powerful free virtual experience covering mental health, chronic illness, menopause, men's health, sound healing, parenting, financial wellness and more.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marsha Listens will host a free, full-day Wellness Across the Lifespan Virtual Summit on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. The event is entirely online and open to anyone, anywhere — at no cost. Featuring eleven accomplished speakers, the summit addresses wellness across every chapter of the human experience, spanning topics from fertility and parenting to chronic illness, menopause, men’s mental health, substance use, financial wellness, end-of-life care, and more.

Licensed Professional Counselor Marsha Evans created the summit with a clear and personal belief: that every person — at every stage of life — deserves access to wisdom that meets them exactly where they are. The event brings together clinicians, healers, and lived-experience advocates whose expertise spans the full human lifespan, all in one powerful day. By making the summit completely free and accessible online, Marsha Listens ensures that cost and geography are never barriers to healing. The goal is not just a one-day event — but the creation of a space that continues to support healing long after the summit ends.

“Wellness isn't a destination — it's a practice. Something you keep showing up for, every day of your life,” said Marsha Evans, Licensed Professional Counselor and Founder of Marsha Listens. “We want to reach as many people as possible and remind them that no matter where you are in life, your well-being matters — and you deserve a community that meets you there.”

The summit features eleven distinguished speakers representing a wide range of wellness disciplines, each bringing expertise, lived experience, and a deep commitment to serving others. The program also includes a dedicated session on financial wellness, reflecting the belief that financial health is inseparable from overall well-being:

• Marsha Evans, Licensed Professional Counselor

• Keonte’ Fisher, Family Nurse Practitioner

• Edwina Van Der Westhuizen, Family Constellations Facilitator

• Gabrielle Funches, Massage Therapist

• Dr. Reginald Cunningham, Licensed Professional Counselor

• Dr. Katrina Fowlkes, BSN, RN, CM/DN

• Rochelle Bland, Licensed Professional Counselor

• Lisa Manca, Dance & Movement Therapist

• Britna Savarese, Death Doula

• Carol Muleta, Parenting Consultant

• Christina Ashe, Gut Specialist

The Wellness Across the Lifespan Virtual Summit takes place Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. Admission is completely free and open to all. Whether you join for one session or the entire day, you are welcome. Register for Virtual Wellness Summit

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