The Industry’s Most Credible Leaders Weigh In Ahead of iGaming Germany 2026

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just three weeks remaining, the 6th Annual iGaming Germany 2026 will take place on 21 – 22 May 2026 at the NOVOTEL München Messe in Munich, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss how frameworks are becoming more defined, technology adoption is accelerating, and what this means for operators across the region. At the same time, the push to bring more activity into licensed channels remains a central priority for the sector as a whole.The format reflects the current landscape: Day One is dedicated to regulation and compliance, while Day Two splits into dual streams covering online operations and the Inaugural Gaming Retail Summit, recognising the growing convergence of digital and physical gaming environments.Speaker Spotlight: Industry Voices Shaping the ConversationA distinguished lineup of speakers will contribute practical insight and market perspective. Ahead of the event, we turn to five industry leaders to share what they will be exploring in Munich:Dr Damir Böhm, CEO, Tipwin Ltd.On whether Germany's current tax and regulatory model is genuinely fit for purpose, Dr Böhm offered a measured but direct assessment:“Germany deserves credit for building a serious regulatory framework and high player-protection standards. But sustainability is not measured by how strict a system looks on paper; it is measured by whether the legal market is competitive enough to channel customers away from illegal supply. Official sources still indicate that a meaningful share of online gambling remains outside the regulated market, so the legal market is functioning, but not yet strongly enough to justify complacency. In sports betting, the combination of a 5.3% stake-related tax, product restrictions, advertising limits and rising compliance costs has to be assessed against that reality. So my honest view is: the model can work, but only if tax policy and regulatory policy are judged together against one key KPI – channelisation.”With retail betting continuing to hold its ground against digital competition, Dr Böhm pushed back on the assumption that mobile has made the physical betting experience obsolete:“A mobile app can deliver speed and convenience. A betting shop delivers something different: shared sporting emotion. For many customers, especially in retail, the shop is not just a point of sale; it is a place where sport is watched, discussed and experienced collectively in a controlled, face-to-face environment. The fact that retail still represents a material share of Germany’s regulated sports betting market shows that this channel remains highly relevant. Convenience can be digitised. Atmosphere, community and human presence cannot be fully replicated on a screen.”Looking ahead to the 2026 Interstate Treaty evaluation and what it means for the broader DACH market, Dr Böhm made the case for why structured industry dialogue is no longer optional:“Munich matters because the market is at a point where legal precision and commercial reality have to be reconciled. Germany is moving toward the full 2026 evaluation of the Interstate Treaty, the debate around channelisation is intensifying, and practical issues such as permits, renewals, enforcement, advertising and retail viability are no longer abstract. A platform like iGaming Germany is valuable because it brings operators, lawyers, compliance leaders and policymakers into the same room to align on evidence, not ideology. In a market as regulated and interconnected as DACH, that kind of dialogue is not a luxury; it is infrastructure.”Frank Schwarz, Managing Director, Sächsische Spielbanken GmbH-Co KGAsked how a state-owned operator keeps pace with nimble, digital-first competition, Schwarz pointed to an advantage that no startup can replicate:“We combine the best of both worlds: the stability and strong reputation of state operators. The flexibility and deep pockets are needed to bring digital offerings to market. In addition, we’ve been operating in the gambling industry for over 300 years – so we bring a significant depth of experience.”When asked if "Regulatory Rigidity" can coexist with a mandate to innovate, he answered:“Yes. Basically, this coexistence requires a level playing field within a given market. What we are currently seeing in Germany is that the application of regulation is being enforced in a way that restricts legal operators, while the measures to block illegal operators are too weak.”On why a shared forum for land-based and online operators matters, Schwarz brought it back to the customer:“All our offerings are dedicated to the German customers, land-based as well as digital-oriented ones. In the interest of offering the best experience for our customers, we look forward to the discussion with different types of operators in the iGaming industry in Munich.”Daniela Lanzolla, CPO, OpenSlotsWhen asked how she balances the need for high-speed innovation with the technical “safety breaks” required by strict regulations, Lanzolla revealed an internal solution:“I ship fast, but every feature goes through a risk and regulation tool before marketing. We have developed an in-house tool that blends in the EU AI Act, GDPR and the main EU Gambling Regulator Guidelines.”On what will separate the next generation of player engagement from the current wave of product sameness, Lanzolla had a specific answer:“A transparent personalisation layer on each game showing how it adapts to the player. This would fight fatigue, instil trust and give players more agency.”With regards to why the supplier and operator relationship needs to evolve beyond a transactional dynamic, Lanzolla made the case for earlier, deeper collaboration:“Real gains are made when data, risk and product are decided together, not post‑sale. This cohesion is especially crucial in a regulated environment where government changes have a cascade effect on the entire chain.”The full conversations continue on stage in Munich, at a platform that brings the full breadth of Germany's gaming ecosystem into one room.Registration Now OpeniGaming Germany 2026 takes place on 21 – 22 May at the NOVOTEL München Messe, Munich. Three weeks out, the conversations worth having are already taking shape.Register to attend: https://www.eventus-international.com/igg Sponsorship enquiries:Lou-Mari Burnett, Chief Operating Officerloumari@eventus-international.com

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