New Book Before They Resign Shows How Emotionally Intelligent Managers Stop Losing Top Talent

New book ‘Before They Resign’ by Adrienne Clay highlights the critical role managers play in employee engagement and retention.

New leadership book reveals the everyday habits that drive high performers away—and what emotionally intelligent managers do differently to keep them.

Turnover is not just a labor problem, it’s a leadership problem. When managers learn to lead with emotional intelligence, they stop leaking talent and start building teams people fight to be part of.” — Adrienne Clay

DELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managers across industries are struggling with high turnover and shrinking engagement. They watch top performers walk out the door and blame a labor shortage, a competitive market, or a generation that “doesn’t want to commit.” Yet the evidence points somewhere else: when employees feel valued and supported, productivity rises, culture stabilizes, and turnover drops. When they do not, even the best people eventually start looking for the exit.The real problemHigh turnover is more than a hiring issue; it is a leadership issue. It drains institutional knowledge, damages morale, and leaves remaining staff overworked and discouraged. Many managers respond with recruiting campaigns, bonuses, and new perks—while overlooking the hard truth that day to day leadership behaviors are often driving people away.Too often, managers do not examine their own practices. They point to external forces and wonder why retention efforts keep failing. In reality, employees frequently leave not because better jobs exist elsewhere, but because they did not feel respected, heard, or supported where they were.Emotional intelligence in management is still widely misunderstood. Some leaders see it as a “soft” skill that will make them vulnerable or put them at the mercy of their teams. That misconception prevents them from developing the very competencies that would strengthen their authority, improve performance, and stabilize their workforce.A different kind of solutionIn Before They Resign: What Emotionally Intelligent Managers Do to Keep Their Best People, author Adrienne Clay draws on three decades of workplace observation to reveal what high retention managers actually do differently. They are not weak or permissive; they sit at the nucleus of their teams.“Too many managers are blamed for turnover without being given practical tools,” said Adrienne Clay, author of Before They Resign. “This book shows them how emotionally intelligent leadership can keep top performers engaged instead of exhausted and halfway out the door.”Emotionally intelligent managers:• Listen before they solve problems.• Acknowledge emotional reality instead of dismissing it.• Set clear boundaries while remaining approachable.• Decide transparently and involve people in meaningful solutions.Above all, they understand that retaining talent is built on consistent, genuine care and respect—not one time initiatives.Practical frameworks for real workplacesBefore They Resign offers practical frameworks and real world examples that help managers shift their approach from reactive to intentional. The book focuses on the daily choices that either strengthen or erode commitment: how feedback is given, how conflict is handled, how change is communicated, and how managers show up when people are struggling.The message is clear: organizations that prioritize emotionally intelligent leadership will outperform those that do not—measured not only in retention, but also in quality of work, innovation, and a culture that becomes a true competitive advantage.Before They Resign is available now in paperback, hardcover, and E-book formats through major online retailers. An audiobook edition is coming soon. For more information, bulk orders, or interview requests, visit www.beforetheyresign.com About Adrienne ClayAdrienne Clay is a leadership & workplace strategist with over thirty years of experience helping organizations improve retention, engagement, and performance. Before They Resign is her latest work focused on equipping managers with emotionally intelligent practices that keep their best people from walking away.

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